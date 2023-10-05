The Pac-12 has released their weekly pairings for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season. The final season of the league’s existence. At least as we know it. Below is Stanford’s pairings along with Cal since they operate as travel partners.

December 27-31: Stanford & Cal will play at home against Arizona & Arizona State.

January 3-7: Stanford & Cal will play on the road at UCLA & USC.

January 10-14: Stanford will play Oregon State on the road and play at home against Utah. For those that are curious, Cal will play Oregon on the road and play at home against Colorado. Stanford actually getting the easier draw there.

January 17-21: Stanford & Cal will play at home against Washington & Washington State.

January 24-28: Stanford will play on the road at Cal.

January 31-February 4: Stanford & Cal will play on the road at Arizona & Arizona State.

February 7-11: Stanford & Cal will play home against UCLA & USC.

February 14-18: Stanford & Cal will play on the road at Washington & Washington State.

February 21-25: Stanford & Cal will play home against Oregon & Oregon State.

February 28-March 3: Stanford & Cal will play on the road at Colorado & Utah.

March 6-9: Stanford will play at home against Cal.

With a 20 game league schedule, there isn’t a ton of variety that can occur between teams, but not having to play Oregon on the road is nice as they are facing Oregon State instead on the road. And then having Utah come to town instead of Colorado is a plus as well. Between them and Cal, I would say Stanford got the lighter schedule on those grounds, which is nice. But of course, that means Stanford as to make sure they beat Utah at home and win at Oregon State. They cannot lose those games.

