Walter Rouse's top 10 tweet was not a dramatic reveal from Stanford's perspective. The Cardinal are in a strong position with the Maryland 2019 offensive tackle and that was probably true even before Stanford offered May 11.

Stanford's competition is Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Duke, Virginia, Northwestern and Yale.

Rouse told BlueWhiteIllustrated that he probably won't stick with his original plan to commit before his senior season. He still wants to take more visits, including a critical July 27 stop at Stanford's junior day.

More than anything the list reveals that Stanford faces tough competition for a prospect whose stock soared during the spring. College coaches became enamored with Rouse's combination of size, athleticism and character.

Stanford wants five offensive linemen in the class and have two strong commitments already: Branson Bragg and Jake Hornibrook. Rouse is one of only nine 2019 who Carberry offered since taking the job at Stanford, which was announced Jan. 11 and Bragg was offered Dec. 6.

He is a top priority for Stanford to reach its goal. And there are reasons to think Stanford is a strong favorite to earn his commitment.

Rouse attends an elite academic school, Sidwell Friends, and every summer goes to medical study camps at universities across the country.

Rouse has visited Stanford twice and the first was in March during a visit to California to see friends. He reached out to offensive line coach Kevin Carberry and Carberry told him to come by The Farm. Rouse spent almost an entire day one-on-one with the first-year coach and it made a strong, positive impression on the lineman.

He told Cardinal Sports Report: “I had a great day with him,” Rouse said. “We toured the facilities and had lunch with him. I saw the football field and it was amazing being down there at Stanford -- the beautiful weather, the environment, the campus. It was amazing. I’m so glad I was able to have that day because it allowed me to see what Coach Carberry is really like. I actually was able to meet his family as well, which was amazing.”

Rouse visited again May 19-20. He met more Stanford coaches and learned more about opportunities to study medicine at Stanford.