Stanford offered 2019 No. 1 tight end Hudson Henry more than a year ago and the Cardinal have been a favorite of the Arkansas native ever since. Henry officially named Stanford among his top five schools Friday, whittling down a list of offers that included top programs throughout the country.

Henry is a University of Arkansas native and it's not a surprise that the Razorbacks are on the list. Henry has said the comfort level on the Fayetteville is understandably very high because his eldest brother, Hunter, father and grandfather were athletes there. And his brother Hayden is currently a linebacker there.

Hudson has consistently said that he's looking for a school with the right mix of top football and academics, and a coaching staff of good men to whom his family can entrust Hudson's development.

He told Cardinal Sports Report why Stanford impressed him after he visited in April:

"But Stanford just really stuck out to me. And I’m not sure the reason why, it was just really special and I think mainly it was the way they run their program.

"They’re not trying to just get the top recruiting class (every year), they want guys who are going to be first of all great men, and great students, and then great football players. Those are the three things I look for in a school and how they’re going to develop me. I think that really stuck out to me compared to all the other schools I have been to."

Henry really enjoyed his visit to Clemson last month and it isn't surprising that Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney spearheaded a recruiting pitch that appealed to Henry. Swinney and Stanford head coach David Shaw are good friends with similar views on culture within a program.