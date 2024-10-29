Stanford legends Bob & Mike Bryan to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

The headliners for the International Tennis Hall of Fame's 2025 class are five-time grand slam champion Maria Sharapova and iconic doubles team Bob Bryan & Mike Bryan a.k.a. The Bryan Brothers.

Yahoo! Sports: Sharapova, Bryan brothers elected to Tennis Hall of Fame

The Bryan Brothers are widely regarded as the greatest doubles team in the history of men’s tennis, winning 16 grand slam titles together, an Olympic bronze medal in Beijing in 2008, an Olympic gold medal at London in 2012, 39 Masters titles, and 119 total titles on tour. As a pair, they also were ranked number one in the world for 438 weeks. Mike had the slightly more successful pro career as he won two additional grand slams and five more titles without Bob.

Before they turned pro, the Bryan Brothers played collegiate tennis at Stanford, leading the Cardinal to back-to-back national championships in 1997 and 1998, subsequently getting inducted into the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021. In 1998, they won the NCAA doubles title as a duo while Bob also won the NCAA singles title to capture the NCAA triple crown (team, singles, doubles). They were a dominant force during their time on The Farm and took that same dominance to the ATP Tour.

What makes the Bryan Brothers so incredible is how consistent they were throughout their career. They turned pro in 1999 and played on the ATP Tour all the way until 2020. They won their first grand slam at the French Open in 2003 and won their last grand slam at the US Open in 2014. On top of that, they won each grand slam at least twice, which speaks to their ability to win on grass, clay, and hard courts. No matter the surface, they were always the team to beat in a grand slam doubles tournament.

When looking at all that they’ve accomplished, it’s no surprise that the Bryan Brothers are going to be enshrined into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. They are widely considered the greatest doubles team of all time, dominating both the collegiate and professional ranks. Given the fact that they are identical twins, odds are good we’re not going to see a doubles team like them for a very long time.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com