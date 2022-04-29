Stanford leads the way in 2022 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll

On Thursday, the Pac-12 announced their 2022 Winter Academic Honor Roll and Stanford led the way by a wide margin with 153 student-athletes making the list. Number two was Utah with 99. Of the 153 athletes from Stanford, 19 are from men’s and women’s basketball combined. 10 from men’s basketball and 9 from women’s basketball. Of the list of declared majors, Human Biology (18), Management Science & Engineering (15), Economics (10), and Psychology (7) are the most popular.

While it should be no surprise that Stanford is atop this list, it’s still worth acknowledging. Especially since men’s and women’s basketball, the two most popular winter sports, both held their own as some of the most academically accomplished on campus. I don’t want to single out other schools, but no other school in the Pac-12 had that kind of academic strength coming from those two sports. Especially men’s basketball. Stanford is the only program that had more representatives from men’s basketball than women’s basketball. And Stanford’s women’s basketball program is number two among all women’s programs (Washington State has 10).

For Stanford, this is definitely something to take pride in and regardless of which school an athlete comes from, each one should feel proud to make this list. It takes a lot of hard work and discipline to balance schoolwork with all the rigors that come with being a college athlete. In a world where NIL is getting all the attention, it is important to recognize those who do take their studies seriously and are looking to make the most of their college-athletic experience.

