On Sunday, Stanford picked up a commitment from Washington transfer defensive back Jaivion Green. Green was the second commitment of the day for the Cardinal after they landed Northern Iowa transfer linebacker Jahsiah Galvan. Green entered the portal on January 10th and the Cardinal were quick to scoop him up.

This past season with the Huskies, Green played in all 15 games, mostly on special teams. He totaled 12 total tackles (9 solo). That’s decent production for a guy who was primarily on special teams.

Out of high school, Green committed to Washington as a 3-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating. He was part of the Huskies’ 2022 class. He played in nine of Washington’s 13 games as a true freshman and so he has not burned a redshirt. This means he has three years to play two at Stanford.

It’ll be interesting to see what Green does at Stanford. He has shown some potential during his time at Washington and will get an opportunity to spread his wings even further on The Farm. It’ll be interesting to see what he brings to the Cardinal defense as well as special teams unit.

