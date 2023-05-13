On Saturday, Stanford football landed a commitment from Syracuse transfer quarterback Justin Lamson. Lamson has been a known Stanford target for quite a while and has been a hot topic of conversation on the CardinalSportsReport.com message boards. Momentum had been building to a point where it was pretty clear Lamson was coming. It was just a question of when he would publicly announce.

Lamson played his high school ball at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, California, which is part of the greater Sacramento region and was rated as a 3-star recruit by Rivals in the 2021 class. Clearly there is some familiarity he has with Stanford head coach Troy Taylor, who heavily recruited the region during his time at Sacramento State. That familiarity should help Lamson have a smooth transition to The Farm.

During the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Lamson did not record any statistics for Syracuse and redshirted his sophomore season due to suffering a season-ending injury in spring practice. That’s why he’s listed as a redshirt freshman on Syracuse’s 2022 roster. Lamson was on track to be Syracuse’s backup before the injury and prior to him entering the transfer portal, he had a really strong spring and looked like a guy who was worthy of being a starting quarterback.

As Brad Bierman of The Juice Online points out, Lamson was tired of sitting on the bench and clearly felt like he deserved a chance to start somewhere. At Stanford, he’s going to get that chance. Stanford’s starting quarterback battle has been between junior Ari Patu and sophomore Ashton Daniels. Patu a pro-style pocket passer; Daniels a dual threat. With Lamson now added to the mix, it’s a three-way race for the starting job and I guess it’ll become a four-way race once 2023 4-star Myles Jackson joins the team in June.

Whether or not Lamson will win the starting job remains to be seen, but one thing that is true is that his presence will push everyone in the quarterback room to elevate their game and that can only be a good thing. Troy Taylor is all about competition and using that to motivate his players. It’ll be fun to see what Lamson brings to the Stanford quarterback room and whether or not he’ll end up as the starter come the end of fall camp.

