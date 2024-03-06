Stanford has been looking to add a preferred walk-on kicker as part of their 2024 class and now they have one in AJ Seidler out of Xavier High School in Appleton, Wisconsin. Seidler made his pledge to the Cardinal official on Wednesday, March 6th. With Joshua Karty leaving for the NFL, Stanford needs to restock at that position, making it a need for them to bring in a preferred walk-on for this upcoming season.

As far as what kind of talent he is, Chris Sailer Kicking gave him a rating of four and a half stars out of a six star scale, which maps out to an FCS freshman starter/scholarship player at the FCS level or a preferred walk-on at the higher FBS level. Four-star would be a mid-tier recruit, so he’s a bit above that. While the star rating he has isn’t anything particularly special, Sailer did say good things about Seidler on his player review:

“AJ is an outstanding high school kicking prospect. He is a great looking athlete with a powerful leg. AJ does an excellent job on field goal. His "A" ball is D1 ready. AJ gets the ball up quick off the ground and has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong. With continued hard work, AJ is going to be a big time college player. I love his upside. Look for AJ to dominate Top Gun and the Rising Seniors Invitational this July. His best is still in front of him. AJ is a fine young man who is always a great pleasure to work with. Strong prospect.”

I think on the whole, Seidler is about as good of a kicking prospect Stanford could hope to add as preferred walk-on. He appears to have a lot of upside and potential to become a good kicker for them. We’ll just have to see how he does once he arrives on The Farm. It’ll be an open competition for the starting kicking job with Karty gone, giving him an opportunity to play right away.

