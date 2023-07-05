Stanford rising senior forward Cameron Brink was named the 2023 WBCA NCAA Division I Defensive Player of the Year.

“Cameron Brink played an incredibly valuable role for her team on the defensive end of the floor this season. Cameron is a fantastic student-athlete who has demonstrated determination, intensity, effort and teamwork at the highest level,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew in their release. “Cameron has been a consistent defensive force for her team and has earned the highest respect from opposing coaches and players. We celebrate Cameron and appreciate her contribution to her team as well as to the game of women’s basketball.”

Brink averaged 15.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game this past season and really was a defensive force for the Cardinal all season long. To receive this honor is really cool for her because it shows that coaches around the country, not just on the West Coast, are taking notice of what she’s been doing on the court. Brink has worked really hard and certainly deserves every ounce of recognition that she gets. She really is a special talent.

About the WBCA

Founded in 1981, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women's and girls' basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to the organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit WBCA.org for more details about the association.

