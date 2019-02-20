Stanford has several targets in the Rivals 250 updated rankings released Wednesday. Cardinal Sports Report analyzed where Stanford stands with a number of recruits in the Top 100, and will take a look at how the Cardinal are faring building relationships with relationships the rest of the recruits in the top ranking.

Humphreys experienced a small drop in the rankings but in the eyes of the Stanford coaches he's a no-doubt-about-it elite prospect who the Cardinal want to make sure will follow his parents and sister to The Farm. Humphreys has visited Stanford multiple times and has an offer from the Cardinal. Head coach David Shaw watched him play basketball in January. Even though Stanford is the favorite to land the 6-5 receiver who creates mismatches wherever he lines up on the field, they're not taking it for granted he'll join the 2020 class.

Zinter does not have an offer from Stanford but the Massachusetts native has visited The Farm and developed a good relationship with offensive line coach Kevin Carberry. Zinter has offers from many major programs back East, including Notre Dame and Michigan -- schools he has visited multiple times. Carberry and area recruiter Ron Gould visited Zinter's high school during January and Carberry reportedly plans to watch Zinter during one of his school's spring practices. Zinter told Cardinal Sports Report that Stanford will need to offer for him to visit again. He already has all of March booked with visits to Duke, Virginia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan.

Stanford has offered 10 offensive linemen with a target position group size of four or five. (Colorado tackle Andrew Gentry wouldn't count toward that total because he will leave for a two-year LDS mission after high school.) It's very unlikely Stanford has given up on Wypler, who at one time reportedly told Stanford he was going to give the Cardinal his verbal commitment before he changed his mind to Ohio State. A straight-A student, Wypler is a perfect fit for Stanford off the field and impressed Carberry with his athleticism and tenacity. If Stanford can convince him to visit The Farm again it may be a new ballgame to earn the signing of Wypler.

Christ is a great athlete with a towering frame at tackle. His father played football at Navy, his uncle at Rutgers, his oldest brother at Monmouth, and he has brothers at Virginia and Virginia Tech. His sister is committed to play basketball at Appalachian State. He's a top recruiting priority of Stanford's main recruiting rival, Notre Dame. Christ told Cardinal Sports Report Feb. 6 that Stanford will be high on his board and that he hopes to visit The Farm. But as of Wednesday a visit date was not set.

Hatchett was one of Stanford's first offensive line offers in the 2020 class and has been a priority of the Cardinal for more than a year. Multiple Stanford coaches -- including Shaw -- stopped by his high school during January to affirm their interest in the imposing guard. He has visited Stanford twice and loved both visits. Stanford will want to get him back on campus this spring to keep pace in what promises to be a tough recruiting battle with the home-state Huskies, who are sick and tired of Stanford poaching top linemen from the state.