CardinalSportsReport - Stanford in Stone Blanton's top seven

Stone Blanton is one of the most heavily recruited inside linebackers in the country and Stanford made his first cut from 22 offers to seven. The Cardinal are competing with Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Oregon, Louisville and Texas A&M.

Blanton also is a power-hitting outfielder who was committed to Mississippi State to play for one of the best baseball teams in the country before his football profile skyrocketed.

Both his parents attended the state university and his two older brothers attended Ole Miss. He grew up dreaming of playing for the Bulldogs and both of the in-state options have a lot of attributes that appeal to him.

Blanton has been clear with Cardinal Sports Report that the culture of both teams that he will be playing for at a school is very important to him. He participated in the first virtual junior day Stanford held in February and was blown away by the presentation on the culture of the football team and the academic opportunities on The Farm.

Head coach David Shaw had no hesitation in telling Blanton that he can play baseball as well. Blanton recently suffered a shoulder injury that will sideline him for several months and ended his junior baseball season.

But during the fall he had 99 tackles, 11 TFL, five sacks and six more quarterback hurries to help his team go 12-0 and win a state title. He had 61 tackles, 14.5 TFL, eight sacks and three forced fumbles during his sophomore season.

He has been in regular contact with Stanford inside linebackers coach Eric Sanders and the Cardinal appear to have a real shot to earn Blanton's commitment.

