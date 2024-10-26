Stanford ILB Jahsiah Galvan has had a smooth transition to The Farm

Advertisement

in other news

Recap: No. 5 Stanford WVB gets swept at No. 1 Pittsburgh

Recap: No. 5 Stanford WVB gets swept at No. 1 Pittsburgh

On Sunday, No. 5 Stanford women’s volleyball got swept at No. 1 Pittsburgh by a final score of 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-20)

 • Ben Parker
Recap: Slow start dooms Stanford against No. 21 SMU

Recap: Slow start dooms Stanford against No. 21 SMU

On Saturday, Stanford football fell to No. 21 SMU at home by a final score of 40-10.

 • Ben Parker
Preview: No. 5 Stanford WVB to face No. 1 Pitt on the road

Preview: No. 5 Stanford WVB to face No. 1 Pitt on the road

On Sunday at 12:00 PM PT on ESPN, No. 5 Stanford women’s volleyball will face No. 1 Pittsburgh on the road.

 • Ben Parker
Preview: Stanford looks to get back on track against No. 21 SMU

Preview: Stanford looks to get back on track against No. 21 SMU

On Saturday at 5:00 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford football will take on No. 21 SMU on The Farm.

 • Ben Parker
Recap: No. 2 Stanford MSOC gets shut out at San Francisco

Recap: No. 2 Stanford MSOC gets shut out at San Francisco

On Thursday, No. 2 Stanford men’s soccer fell to San Francisco on the road by a final score of 2-0.

 • Ben Parker

in other news

Recap: No. 5 Stanford WVB gets swept at No. 1 Pittsburgh

Recap: No. 5 Stanford WVB gets swept at No. 1 Pittsburgh

On Sunday, No. 5 Stanford women’s volleyball got swept at No. 1 Pittsburgh by a final score of 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-20)

 • Ben Parker
Recap: Slow start dooms Stanford against No. 21 SMU

Recap: Slow start dooms Stanford against No. 21 SMU

On Saturday, Stanford football fell to No. 21 SMU at home by a final score of 40-10.

 • Ben Parker
Preview: No. 5 Stanford WVB to face No. 1 Pitt on the road

Preview: No. 5 Stanford WVB to face No. 1 Pitt on the road

On Sunday at 12:00 PM PT on ESPN, No. 5 Stanford women’s volleyball will face No. 1 Pittsburgh on the road.

 • Ben Parker
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 26, 2024
Stanford ILB Jahsiah Galvan has had a smooth transition to The Farm
circle avatar
Ben Parker  •  CardinalSportsReport
Publisher
Twitter
@slamdunk406
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Stanford
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement