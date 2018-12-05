Stanford has 16 scholarship recruits committed to the 2019 class and the Cardinal are just outside the top-25 team ranking for Rivals. The class is led by four members of the Top 250 that was updated today.

The leader of the class in terms of rating and also one of the most proactive recruiters helping Stanford's coaches build the class. Even before he committed June 29 Jones was a positive influence among Stanford's 2019 targets. The same weekend he committed so did defensive backs Kyu Kelly and Nicolas Toomer and offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook. Jones has made frequent trips to Stanford since his verbal pledge and most of the reason why has been to help build the class. He was recently admitted to the university, plans to sign this month and is eager to get The Farm, which he describes as home. Jones will play in the All-American Bowl.

If you ask his fellow classmates who have known him the longest they'll tell you that Pakola was Stanford's first 2019 commit. The Cardinal were always the favorite to land the local pass rusher and he made the decision public in October. He also is admitted to the university. Like Jones, Pakola has been a charismatic force helping build relationships among Stanford's recruits. He has the type of personality that easily brings people together. On the field he's a big lad who may outgrow the outside linebacker. Stanford has had monsters on the edge of its front seven before -- Trent Murphy comes to mind -- but given there is no defensive lineman in the class it's reassuring to the staff that Pakola can play with his hand on the ground. For his part, Pakola told Cardinal Sports Report he doesn't care about where he plays so long as he can get after quarterbacks.

Herron was committed to Michigan for more than a year when he concluded the careful process of changing his commitment to Stanford in July. Herron is a talented pass rusher who often plays with his hand on the ground in high school and at camps. At Stanford expect defensive coordinator/outside linebacker coach Lance Anderson to bring him along at his position group. Herron can use his speed and athleticism best attacking offensive tackles and tight ends from a standing position. He's always been undersized when trying to go head-to-head in the interior of the line. Herron's senior season was limited due to injury. He has been admitted to the university.