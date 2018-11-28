It's Big Game week (again) and Stanford added a recruiting angle to the competition by earning the pledge of former Cal commit Bradley Archer . The tight end from Livermore (Calif.) is the fourth Bay Area recruit to join Stanford's 2019 class and his decision was the completion of a long-held goal to play for the Cardinal.

His tweet reads: "In life we will all face challenges and have to make tough decisions. This is one for me. I have nothing but love and respect for the entire staff at Cal Berkeley and I wish them nothing but the best. I've made a decision that's best for me!"

The timing of Archer's announcement wasn't connected to the Big Game, rather he learned he was admitted to the university. Stanford offered in October but Archer made sure well before then that he had an academic schedule that could get him admitted to Stanford if the Cardinal came calling with an offer. That foresight paid off.

"Stanford was always my dream school growing up as a kid," he messaged Cardinal Sports Report. "The education, the atmosphere, the people, and the overall Stanford community fits me as a person. When I got the offer I knew that Stanford is what I wanted truly wanted and that I was going to have to make some hard decisions.

"I also knew that I wouldn’t be able to take anything for granted and that the application and admissions process was going to be a challenge. The challenge to get in only makes this opportunity that much more sweeter."

The reward for someone who plays tight end is pretty clear. The Cardinal program has become nationally known for how head coach David Shaw prizes the position. Junior Kaden Smith is a finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the country's best tight end.

Sophomore Colby Parkinson is an obvious heir apparent. Smith could join several former Cardinal in the NFL next year. Zach Ertz is on track for an historic season with the Eagles and is making a strong case to be on track for a Hall of Fame career. Austin Hooper (Atlanta), Dalton Schultz (Cowboys) are other current NFL starters.

The tight end revolution began in 2008-2009 with Jim Dray, who built an NFL career on his physicality and is back on The Farm as an offensive assistant. From Archer's perspective that time period covers the entirety of his football awareness.

"The history of the tight ends at Stanford goes back ages. I was lucky enough to be at the game when Colby went off for four touchdowns (verus Oregon State) and I’ve been watching Kaden for the last couple of seasons. Add in Scooter (Harrington) and Tucker (Fisk) and I can’t imagine a more dominant group of tight ends anywhere. These guys set the standard for high achieving tight ends and I am honored that I get to develop under them and follow in their footsteps.

I know that by going to Stanford I will be getting the best education imaginable along with an opportunity to receive the same coaching that has developed and continues to develop some of the best tight ends in America."

Archer played on the same 7-on-7 team this past summer as fellow East Bay Stanford commits Austin Jones and Tristan Sinclair. Joshua Pakola (St. Francis, Mountain View) also calls the Bay Area home. Archer already has a good relationship with a number of the commits because of those connections and his previous visits.

"I have been talking to most of the Stanford commits for awhile now and I really enjoy interacting with them on social media. Since I committed our relationships have grown. I’m also proud to be part of this select group of athletes from NorCal. I’m not sure how common it is but I suspect that it’s pretty rare that four athletes in the same class from the Bay Area get an opportunity to go to Stanford. I’m honored to join such outstanding student athletes and can’t wait to get to work with them."