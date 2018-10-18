In the week leading up to the Utah game Stanford head coach David Shaw spoke with obvious pride in his voice about the Cardinal's record as a strong second half team during his tenure. But on gameday against the Utes the Cardinal stumbled out of the blocks, briefly righted themselves and then collapsed in the fourth quarter for the second straight loss.

The Cardinal defense has its own problems to solve and it's likely on the offense to lead the charge to reverse the course of the season.

Stanford now faces the real possibility of a disastrous first under Shaw: A third straight loss that would almost certainly knock them out of contention for the Pac-12 North. A Cardinal win, though, could give the team the boost it needs to take advantage of an easier second half slate of opponents, at least on paper.

Stanford's first six opponents have combined for a 28-3 record, excluding their game with the Cardinal. The combined record of the remaining six opponents is 17-19. But the quality of the opponent may not matter as much if the Cardinal can't find a way to play a full game at, or at least close to, their potential.

To Shaw's eyes after reviewing the first games that hasn't happened.

"The overall theme, which is probably the most bothersome to me is that not only have we not reached our potential, I don't think we've approached it. We've had glimpses -- glimpses in the pass game, glimpses defending the passes, glimpses defending the run at times during games. We haven't put a complete game together, let alone a three or four game span where we're playing at our best. That's up to me. That's where I have to continue to poke and prod coaches and players."

Injuries have caused havoc with Stanford's starting lineup. Star running back Bryce Love is probable for the Thursday night game, although Shaw hedged there is a chance Love is a last-minute scratch if he doesn't feel right after the Wednesday practice.

The more troubling new injury news is that right guard Nate Herbig will most likely not play. He has been the best offensive lineman this year. If he's out then Devery Hamilton, himself only recently returned to full-go from injury, will probably take his place.

The injuries, the lack of an effective run game and other unexpected problems have mounted on this team and its coaching staff.

"I think we've all responded well to the challenges," Shaw said of the coaches. "The problem is some of the challenges are self-inflicted. You never know about injuries, you always have to prepare for those. We tell coaches that's why we recruit and we can't get upset over injuries. That's why we have guys backing up guys.

"But for the mistakes that we've made, the mistakes that I've made, the things that didn't go our way that we hoped would -- that's what you put your time into as a coach. What can we control and what can we change and what can we do better?"

Stanford changed how they practice this week in an attempt to better prepare for the pivotal matchup against Arizona State, which is 3-3 but each loss was by one touchdown on the road.

The Cardinal did more work of first-team offense versus first-team defense instead of the scout teams. Shaw felt that helped them this week.

"Hopefully we've answered a couple of those questions just on our own practice field. Forget about the game, but on our own practice field trying to prepare ourselves to play our best football."

Through six games Stanford's run game has been a fraction of its usual self as the coaches continue to beat the drum that if every player does his1/11th to the best of his ability it will get on track. Fifth-year right tackle A.T. Hall said the line has done a good job of run blocking but one player will have a breakdown or, when everyone does his job, the defense makes the play because of a "free hitter".

Stanford routinely faces more defenders in the box than they have blockers to stop. In the past they still found success. Not this year.

"When we evaluate all of our self-scout -- whether it be run, pass -- we're focusing on the high percentage of breakdowns," said offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard. "Whether it is a schematic or a technique thing, that's where we put a lot of our focus. I know Coach Shaw has said that one thing we have to do a better job of is blocking guys and keeping them blocked. When you look at some of the breakdowns ... we have to do a better job of straining and sustaining. Some of that is technique and of some of that is that word 'straining'. Get our guys to put their focus there and I think we did a good job this week."

Shaw thought the run game had some good moments against Utah, but Cardinal mistakes helped Utah build too great a lead for Stanford to stick with it. But, excluding sacks, Stanford managed only three yards a carry and only 2.8 on 12 first-down runs -- 12 of those 34 yards came on one Trevor Speights run.

Stanford's passing game at one point was averaging 16 yards a completion and finished the game at 14.7 yards. Outside of two horrible throws/decisions quarterback KJ Costello played at a level that can allow a passing game to be the foundation of an offense.

Before anything else Stanford has to clean up its own mistakes. But the game plan likely needs to reflect the six games of proof that the pass will set up the run. Shaw will never abandon the run game and that's not what should be advocated. But the uncertainty of Herbig's availability and the lack of traditional run game success requires a major audible to be called.