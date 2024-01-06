Right before the window closed, Stanford sophomore defensive lineman Jaxson Moi entered the transfer portal. Rivals received confirmation of Moi entering the portal on New Year’s Eve. Things have been relatively quiet for the Cardinal on the transfer portal front, so this news was a bit of surprise in light of that.

Moi committed to Stanford as a member of their 2022 class as a 3-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating after originally committing to Cal. Moi played his high school ball at Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, CA, so he chose to stay close to home out of high school.

Moi was a solid member of Stanford’s defensive line during his two years on The Farm. He played in 24 games, accumulating 37 total tackles (11 solo) along with 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and three pass deflections.

Moi’s freshman season was actually more productive than his sophomore year: As a freshman he had 22 total tackles (8 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two pass deflections. As a sophomore he had 15 total tackles (3 solo), 1.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. So, it’s a bit interesting that he didn’t statistically improve from year one to year two.

Still, he’s a promising talent and a solid defensive lineman. It’s very much a developmental position, so it would have been nice for Stanford to have him back as a junior. As far as where he might end up, Cal of course springs to mind since he originally committed to them. Given he’s a West Coast guy, any Pac-12 program would have to be in the mix. Maybe some Mountain West schools as well. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up and what kind of impact he makes at his next stop.

