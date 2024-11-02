Stanford DL coach Ross Kolodziej talks progress of his unit

in other news
Five takeaways from Stanford’s loss to Wake Forest
On Saturday, Stanford football had a 27-24 loss to Wake Forest at home. Below are five takeaways.
Stanford legends Bob & Mike Bryan to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan headline the International Tennis Hall of Fame's 2025 class.
Recap: No. 7 Stanford MSOC falls to No. 11 North Carolina on The Farm
On Sunday, No. 7 Stanford men’s soccer fell to No. 11 North Carolina at home by a final score of 2-1.
Recap: No. 5 Stanford WVB sweeps Cal at Maples Pavilion
On Friday, No. 5 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated Cal women’s volleyball at home by a final score of 3-0.
Recap: Stanford unable to complete comeback against Wake Forest
On Saturday, Stanford football fell to Wake Forest at home by a final score of 27-24.
