Stanford football has released their depth chart in advance of Friday night’s game at Colorado, which will kick off at 7:00 PM PT on ESPN & KNBR 1050 AM radio. Below are some notes and observations. The chart is here.

On the offensive line, Fisher Anderson getting the start at left tackle stands out. He’s been getting more and more snaps as the season has gone on and has worked his way into the starting lineup. Stanford is rotating guys around at offensive line a bit, but still. Anderson getting the start is an arrow up for his development and how he is progressing.

Touching more on the offensive line, freshman guard Simione Pale is listed as starting after not playing against Oregon. Something to keep an eye on is whether or not he actually plays or not. Sometimes these depth charts have been a bit confusing in that regard. That is, guys who end up not playing still get put on the chart as starters. That said, if there was no chance he’d play, he wouldn’t be on the chart at all, so that at least indicates there is a chance he goes. We’ll just have to see what happens on game day.

At wide receiver, Bryce Farrell and Tiger Bachmeier being on equal footing is worth noting. Both guys have had their moments and Bachmeier as a true freshman is making a nice impact on the offense so far. Which one of those two gets more snaps will be worth watching.

As for quarterback, that still remains the same: Ashton Daniels or Justin Lamson. Head coach Troy Taylor said on Monday that Daniels will be good to go, so we should see both quarterbacks. I’m honestly skeptical that this pattern will change over the course of the season. I think we’ll likely see both all season long, but hey, this is another chance for one of them to go out there and win the job.

On defense, Jimmy Wyrick is listed as the starting safety. Similar to Pale, the fact that he’s on the chart doesn’t mean he’ll play. That said, Taylor has said they are hoping to get some guys back after the bye week and I’d have to imagine Wyrick is one of them. If Wyrick is able to go, that would be a legitimate boost to the defense.

Sticking with the secondary, freshman cornerback Jshawn Frausto-Ramos has moved into the backup nickelback spot behind Jaden Slocum. Slocum has been shaky, so this could be a game where see more of Frausto-Ramos.

Obviously, senior wide receiver John Humphreys is not listed on the depth chart at all. With him still out, that means more opportunities for the other wide outs to step up. On the message boards, I have provided an update on him and what his return table might look like.

Outside of that, nothing else really pops out to me. Neither Stanford nor Oregon posted a depth chart when they met, so it’s nice to get one for this game. Just to see if there’s anything that has changed.

