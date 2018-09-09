Malik Antoine had two interceptions in the final five minutes of the game and one was at the goal line to take away any chance for last minute drama.

The second half became a field position chess game that sucked the energy out of the stadium and seemingly out of the Trojan offense as well. Freshman quarterback JT Daniels was often harassed by the Stanford front seven, which finished with four sacks and seven tackles for a loss.

Stanford only scored three points in the second half. KJ Costello was 3-of-11 in the second half after a stellar first half: 13-16 for 132 yards and a critical touchdown in the final minute. Bryce Love busted one big run in the second half -- a 59 yarder -- but was often frustrated with no running lanes open in front of him.

Stanford defeated USC 17-3 Saturday in a game that will not join the list of instant classics the two programs have played in the past 10 years. But it was a satisfying win for the Cardinal in the sense that it puts them at 2-0 to start the season, snaps a two-game losing skid to the Trojans and was a performance that provided more positive answers to questions about a young defense.

The last time Stanford’s defense held USC to fewer than three points was a shutout in 1941. For perspective, Cardinal star wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside would have been as big as the offensive linemen who played in that game.

Colby Parkinson caught the jump ball for the touchdown at the end of the first half. He had two catches for 16 yards in the game. Kaden Smith led the Cardinal in receiving yards (77) on four catches.

The reason is that Stanford leans on the passing game in that scenario and that part of the offense is significantly more effective than the run game at this point. The Cardinal badly wanted to close out the game on the ground but couldn’t do it and seemed hesitant to go to the pass in the fourth quarter.

That set up Stanford to score in hurry-up mode, which looked much more comfortable for the offense than normal mode for most of the first half, or the first two games of the season.

When USC attempted to convert a fourth down on the Stanford 40 the Cardinal defense made yet another big play. Alfieri -- happily back home at outside linebacker -- pummeled USC Daniels, causing a fumble recovered by Bobby Okereke.

Last year Stanford struggled to get USC off the field on third downs, or even fourth downs, which led to a conversation about finishing plays. That carried over to training camp this year as Anderson and head coach David Shaw made “finishing” in general a key word of the team’s preparation for the season. USC was five-of-nine on third downs but Stanford got stops when they mattered on their own 35 and 38.

The only major negative for the defense in the first two quarters was the ease with which USC ran against the nickel defense. Anderson tried to stick with the formation on several occasions and eventually had to switch back to three linemen to close down the highway in the middle of the field.

But Stanford’s defense locked down the Trojans on critical downs, and often just inside Stanford territory, to keep USC off the board.

That lack of running lanes in the middle stayed true the rest of the half, though. Love gained only six yards on the ground the rest of the way and Stanford’s offense suffered through two three-and-outs and a nine play drive that somehow only netted 10 yards.

Instead it was Stanford 14-0 at the break after bookending the first half with touchdown drives. The opening drive was impressive for the Cardinal. It featured a 28-yard run by Love on a pitch off a fake fullback dive. Love got his first touchdown of the season to cap the drive -- a six yard rush during which he bounced to the outside on a play designed to go between the tackles.

Stanford defensive coordinator Lance Anderson seems to cringe at times at the suggestion that his defense is bend-not-break, but that’s how the first half played out for the Cardinal defense as they pitched a shutout. It was a surprising development in a game that many thought could have some offensive fireworks.

Alijah Holder had a key third down pass deflection in the fourth quarter on a pass attempt to Vaughns as well. Holder played in his first game in nearly a year and gives Stanford potentially a lockdown group of corners on the edge of a developing defense.

Paulson Adebo followed up his solid college debut against San Diego State with another strong showing against a vaunted group of USC receivers. On one drive he was matched up against USC’s best receiver, Tyler Vaughns, and had two pass breakups and two tackles.

Stanford lost left guard Foster Sarell to an apparent knee injury in the first half. He was seen on the sideline later in the game wearing a full brace on his right leg and was using crutches. Sarell was in an ongoing contest with Devery Hamilton at that spot and it’s a tragic way for the competition to be decided, at least seemingly for the near future.

"It was a good game. It was a good game, it was a physical game. We talked about how difficult it was going to be. Two pretty evenly matched teams.

"And I don't know if you saw my post game comments right after the game, we can't help it, right. I noticed a lot of people can't help it, that it is the tough guys at Stanford against the athletes of USC. But I think athletically we're pretty evenly matched.

"I think the game, some guys made some big plays, from the defensive secondary, Paulson Abedo played really well. Thought it was great to see Alijah back. It was, obviously, great to get all of our guys back. But it was two evenly matched teams that played really hard.

"Can't commend Bryce Love enough. His patience, his toughness, breaking tackles, getting two yards when there was two yards there, getting two yards sometimes when two yards weren't there and then the big runs happen. We know that about him.

"A lot of credit to USC. They made it really, really difficult. The game, with the corner blitzes and the guys in the A gaps and the movement, they did a great job. Coach Carberry, Coach Tavita Pritchard, I thought helped with a good game plan, and then we always know there are going to be adjustments. We had to make a lot of adjustments not just at halftime, kind of quarter by quarter. Did a great job.

"Lance Anderson -- I said it last week, I'll say it again this week -- just does outstanding job preparing our guys, putting them in position to be successful and let our guys go there and play fast. Loved to see what we did up front. Thought we played well. We still some young guys that are learning, but we made a lot of plays.

"And Joey Alfieri, again, shows up. Bob Okereke again shows up. Mustafa Branch shows up. It's a whole group. All those guys. And I challenged them again to play better. It's only game two. It's only game two. We're going to get too many pats on the back this week, I know that, that's fine, that's what happens when you win. But we can be so much better. And that's our charge, to see how good we can be, week after week."

You gave up, in the two losses to USC last year you gave up something like 1100 yards and 73 points. What were the big differences tonight, would you say?

"The short answer is we played a lot better. We didn't give up the explosive passes. I think we gave up one or technically three explosive passes, but when the game was in doubt we gave up one. That was a big part of it.Secondly, we ran the ball a little bit better. Bryce still broke a couple runs the last time, but I think we ran the ball with a little bit more consistency. We played more plays, we had better pass protection.

"And as I told our guys this earlier, like, yeah, they beat us twice last year. Before that, we beat them three times in a row that. Before that they beat us twice in a row. Before that we beat them four times in a row. This is a great rivalry. These are big games, these are great games, and it's going to continue that way. They're a little young right now. They're going to be better at the end of the year than they are right now, I promise you that. And I want to see this rivalry getting more and more exciting.

Q. What were your first impressions of JT Daniels, and what was your defense doing to confuse him?

"I don't know that we confused him. We tried to pressure him. Now, what I will give Clay and his staff a lot of credit for is Tee Martin, the offensive coordinator, they ran the ball well. They ran the ball well. And that's what you want to do to take some pressure off a quarterback. You run the ball well. They were getting chunks, they were moving the ball. They gave him some quick, some easy passes, they gave him some play action passes where he was fully protected and the kid made some plays. And I have all the respect in the world for him. Wait until this kid plays four or five more games. He's going to get better and better and better.

"But once again, I commend our defensive staff for the pressure that we got on him when we needed it. Our guys played fast. I challenged our guys at the beginning of the year and we have a saying around here about having parties in the back field, and I don't think we were that team last year. But I challenged them to be that team this year. And it's not just one guy getting there, it's groups of guys getting there.

"And there was a couple of plays tonight where he was getting harassed by multiple guys. That's our plan. We've got to make sure we stop the run better than we did tonight, but continue to improve there. And get people into third downs and then attack the passer.

Q. The fourth down late in the first half when you guys go down and score, how did that sequence sort of change the way the game got played in the second half, giving you the two touchdown lead?

"There were some smart football coaches over there. They knew they were taking a chance for the that fourth down. So what you do when you want to make a smart play, it's what you do when you want to try to get points on the board because it's in that area where it's probably going to lead to points. If they get it, could lead to points for them, if they don't get, it leads to points for us.

"But it's also the reason why, and I don't have any statistical data as to percentages and all this, stuff, but it's the reason we take the ball. We take the ball at the beginning of the game. We try to score first like we did, we try to play great defense, and get one more possession at the end of the first half and score again. And then come out, kick off, play great defense, get the ball back and try to score. And those are, that's the formula that has worked for us.

"So thankfully we were able to get a great defensive stop, those guys did great job, we turned the ball back around, and we've got our tight ends and we've got Arcega-Whiteside, and we've got a great running back, we get the ball in positive field position, we have a chance to score points.

Q. You had Alijah Holder back, but you also had Malik Antoine back and he had two picks, including the one in the end zone, which was obviously a key play in the game. Can you talk a little bit about what he adds to your defense?

"From the day that we moved Malik from corner to safety last spring it was just really weird. He was always around the ball. Forced in fumbles, picking up a fumble, deflecting a pass, intercepting a pass, just being around it he's got instincts, he's got great feel, he's got great ball skills. He's just one of those guys that you just, wherever you put him he ends up being productive.

"There's certain players -- and one of my conversations I had with Bill Walsh a long time ago, he talked about the most important thing is instincts. It's those things you can't coach. And this guy is always around the ball. He pushes himself to be great.

"I have to give a lot of credit to Justin Reid. From the moment those two met, both from down south, both from Louisiana, and Justin showed this young man how to work. Showed him how to study. I would constantly see them together, would constantly see them coming out of the film room together. Just -- and he's taken that work ethic, he's taken those leadership skills and pushed himself to be a really good player.

"And I feel the same way about him as I do with K.J. The ceiling is really, really high for Malik. Glad to have him back, got to continue to keep him healthy. He is still not a hundred percent, but he played really well.

Q. Any word yet on how badly Foster Sarell was hurt?

"Not sure yet."

Q. You talk a lot about staying on schedule, getting really manageable third downs, but a lot of big plays tonight were on third and not very friendly distances. Can you just talk about what K.J. brings and kind of the approach to that down and distance this year?

"There have been different times here, just on age and experience of the quarterback, that on third and long we got to be really careful. Happened last week and happened again this week. Made a lot of big plays on third down. I think we're pass protecting very well right now and we have got a quarterback that has an outstanding arm and has a great feel for relationships and we've got guys that can go get it.

"So last couple weeks, both K.J. -- with J.J., K.J., with Kaden, I want to say Colby made a big play on third down. Trenton Irwin made a big play on third down. So to have a group of guys that can make these plays on third down and a group of guys that will pass protect, including Bryce once again, that we can get to a third and seven, to third and 11 and still be able to take a shot down the field and know that we have got a good matchup, we have got size, we have got speed, we have got athleticism, that we can make some plays.

Q. From your perspective, how much of the first two games on offense has been facing two really quality defenses versus an offense trying to find its rhythm and find maybe its identity?

"A little bit of both. A little bit of both. San Diego State has been a nationally ranked defense, I think, since Rocky's second year there. They have always been good. We respect them in that a way. This defense, Clancy, at the helm, is always going to be good, it always going to be challenging, it's always going to be tough. So we didn't expect to put up 500 yards total offense and just go crazy, we expected it to be hard.

"We also expected ourselves to make some plays and we did that and I think we can make some more.

Q. Last week the defense gave up only 10 points. This week only 3. How does this year's defense compare to some of the elite defenses that you've had in the past?

"That's a hard question to answer two games in. I challenged our guys, also, it was we're going to go up too high in the rankings, that's just what's going to happen. So we can't worry about that. We've got to look at the things that we didn't do well and improve on those. Still think we gave up too many yards, too many chunk plays running the ball. I think we can play better there.

"Most important thing, things I'll say, plural, for the defense, playing great on first down, playing great on third down, playing great in the red zone. And I thought we were pretty good on first down, I thought we were really good on third down, and then we were great in the red zone. So it's -- for a team like that to keep them out of the end zone and force two field goals and only get one made, that's a great defense.

Q. I'm sure you thought it was coming eventually, but was it early to see Bryce break that 25-yarder and then get in the end zone on the first drive after what happened last week?

"Yes. Outside of just trying to win the game and putting guys in position to make plays, you can't help to root -- but root for guys, and for Bryce to get into a rhythm. Because when he gets into a rhythm everybody else is better. When teams are trying to stop him, we can make plays all over the place.

"But even when they're trying to stop him, we're still going to hand him the ball. Because a couple of those really nice runs it wasn't completely clean, you know, we flipped the ball out to him in space, he made a great run there, still made a little -- he was almost too fast to notice, a little stutter step move that freezes the guy and he accelerates away from him. It's beautiful to watch. This guy has got so much ability in speed and space, we love it. It was good to see him get going and it just makes everything else better."