Stanford's pitching staff is making baseball look easy. Stanford (18-2) beat the University of San Diego 3-0 Tuesday and the Toreros only mustered three singles in the loss. It was Stanford's seventh straight win and second consecutive shutout. Jesse Kuet delivered the big hit, a two-RBI single to score Bryce Carter and Will Matthiessen in the fourth inning. Freshman Tim Tawa launched his third home run of the season over the trees in left field in the sixth inning.

Brendan Beck (3-0) was lightning through the Torero lineup and needed only 51 pitches (32 strikes) to get through five innings and earn the win. Freshman Jacob Palisch threw two innings after not pitching against USC because he wasn't needed in the routs Saturday and Sunday. Sophomore Will Matthiessen made his pitching debut of the season and needed only seven pitches for three outs and a strikeout. Jack Little got his seventh save of the season and for a change it was only three outs. Six outs or more had become the norm for the former starter. No San Diego runner reached second base and Stanford lowered its NCAA-leading team ERA to 1.96.

Head coach David Esquer

"That was a good Tuesday win. They're hard to come by. Sometimes you may not come out and play as well as you'd like. We had some opportunities to separate, but we didn't come out with some good at-bats early. I've learned after many years that a win is a win and you can't be too proud to win. It wasn't our prettiest and probably our best at executing, but we pitched and played defense. That's what gives us a chance to grow offensively." It took less than 100 combined pitches from the four pitchers and there was a lot of hitting to the defense: "If you pitch like we're capable, even when they barrel a couple balls you talk about suffocating them with defense. All of a sudden if you barrel a few, and we make a play behind them, and then they don't know where the opening is now. That's what we were able to do. That last play of the game when they smoke a ball up the middle it became a game-ending double play. Your throw your hands up because you can't figure what you can do more than hit it hard and give yourselves a chance. And Nico Hoerner is right there." Brendan Beck continues to look anything but a freshman, what did you see in the five innings you got from him? "What he does for (pitching) coach (Thomas) Eager is he allows him to throw any pitch in any count. He never gets backed into a corner where he has to challenge someone and feed fastballs in there. His pitch-making ability is going to be his calling card. At some point he's going to gain some velocity and he is going to make that velocity jump. He's going to be really special. Right now he's special because of his pitch-making ability." Stanford won all its midweek games last season and it was a big part of their success. What is the added challenge of following up the weekend with staying focused and winning? "Even back in the olden times when I was a player it was always a challenge. Sometimes the emotion of playing those games against Arizona State or UCLA -- then you may come in and play a midweek and you may face a team from a different conference that is going to pitch eight or nine guys. That's a difficult challenge to face a reliever every inning. You don't get any rhythm. That can keep the game a little closer than you'd like. But there's an art to just knowing how to win. Even if it's ugly you want to have that knack. They did a great job of winning those midweek games a year ago and you want that to be the tradition that gets passed down in your program." Will Matthiessen made his much anticipated mound debut. What did you see from him? "He looked good and he's feeling good. If we can give ourselves another guy to get the ball to Jack Little that's going to make us tougher. (Zach) Grech has been doing a nice job and obviously (Jacob) Palisch and (Austin) Weiermiller, but if we have some options at the end ... that's even better." Oregon is coming up and it's a Thursday-Saturday situation. Do you stick with your Friday-Sunday, or have you thought of moving anybody up? "That's always tough. You want to make sure you take into account the health of your pitching staff. That's our lifeblood. We'll consult Tristan (Beck) if he feels up to it. His pitch count was down a little bit last week. Had he got to 110 or 120 we probably would be going a different direction. He has expressed that he's up for it physically and feels good. We'll probably bump him up this weekend."

