Stanford only has one Top 100 commit and three overall in the Rivals Top 250, but there's a chance that changes by the time the final word is written about this recruiting cycle. Cardinal Sports Report take a look at the commits and the uncommitted targets who are still considered on the board.

The Commits

Jones is a dynamic talent with the ball in his hands and was a top performer at The Opening Finals in Dallas. The Bay Area native committed to Stanford June 29 and immediately became a five star recruiter for the Cardinal. He helped sway fellow East Bay native Tristan Sinclair back to the Cardinal when the talented linebacker was seriously considering committing to Stanford. He attended the July 29 junior day solely to spend a few hours recruiting Walter Rouse and Trent McDuffie, both of whom he said fit in very well with the Stanford group. As great as his recruiting efforts are for the class, it's his ability as a ball carrier that made Stanford running back coach Ron Gould prioritize Jones. He finished last season with 1,560 yards on the ground and 23 touchdowns. He also had two games with more than 100 receiving yards.

Herron flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Stanford less than a month ago and after more than a year of the Cardinal coaches staying on him to change his mind. Herron is an outside linebacker recruit for Stanford and he participated in camps this offseason as an undersized defensive end. That made it difficult to evaluate him at times, according to Rivals recruiting analyst Woody Wommack. Herron dropped 85 spots in the newly updated rankings, which gives the profile of a very good player rather than his previous elite rating. Stanford made Herron a priority in the early stages of the 2019 recruiting cycle and it was a big win for the program's future front seven to get Herron on board.

Like Herron, Bragg's rating took a hit in the latest ranking. Rivals recruiting analyst Nick Krueger has probably seen him the most and he argued that Bragg's body of work this offseason should have saved him from the fall. Bragg was excellent in the spring and faded a bit during the summer, especially against the elite competition at the Rivals Five Star Challenge and The Opening Finals. He has the potential to help Stanford at either center or guard and is helping Stanford recruit several other Texans in the 2019 and 2020 classes.

The Uncommitted Targets

Stanford has been all in on Henry for more than a year and there may be some nervous energy in the football offices about the chances he leaves Arkansas. The Cardinal probably have the best shot to convince the Razorbacks legacy to leave his home state. Henry had a fantastic visit to Stanford in the spring and the Cardinal need him back on campus this fall to greatly improve their odds. Stanford is looking at building up a pool of back-up candidates in case they can't get Henry to The Farm.

Stanford is the strong favorite to earn the signing day signature of Pakola. The imposing defensive end plays his prep ball about 15 minutes from Stanford and has visited the campus more often than some current season ticket holders. He was initially on Stanford's board as an outside linebacker, and technically still is, but, according to sources, there is more and more momentum for him to play on the line. He's up to nearly 260 pounds and carries it well while constantly wearing a cheerful grin that belies his ability to bring the hurt to quarterbacks. Pakola plans to announce his college decision Jan. 19 during the Polynesian Bowl.

