The phrase "a win is a win" is meant to refocus attention: The box score may not be framed and put in a museum, but the final score showed most important number favored the Cardinal. Stanford's 20-13 victory at Arizona State accomplished several important goals while showing the team is still a long way from playing a full game at a high level. Stanford has a couple extra days to get ready for another must-win game, this one at home versus Washington State -- winners of two straight against Stanford. Stanford must win out to take the North Division -- a seemingly tall task with a hobbled team that lost another key player to injury Thursday, starting outside linebacker Joey Alfieri. The greatest positive from Thursday night is that a deeply flawed Stanford team still has a chance to win the conference and is 5-2 after the most difficult part of the schedule. Let's take a look at the other good news:

The Good

KJ Costello had two throws that should have been interceptions: The first was intended for Speights on the last drive of the first half; the second was intended for Colby Parkinson in triple coverage. Outside of those two poor decisions he was great and shook off apparently losing a fingernail when his hand was stepped on. He completed 22 passes for 231 yards and converted two first downs running the ball.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside is on pace for 1,083 yards by the end of the regular season, which would make him the first Cardinal receiver to crack that ceiling this century. But his impact goes beyond statistics. Previously Stanford relied on running backs and/or offensive linemen to be the enforcers of the "Intellectual Brutality" ethos. He is clearly this team's champion in that regard.

Trent Irwin followed up breaking the 100-yard mark against Utah with a seven catch, 79-yard effort Thursday. Four of his catches went for first downs. He's "Mr. Reliable" to his quarterback and someone who can play in the NFL. Trevor Speights' final stat line does not reflect how well he ran and that once again he showed he can be effective. His pass blocking is well documented as great and it wasn't even his best effort that gave Costello time to find Arcega-Whiteside for a touchdown. He almost always falls forward and can catch the ball out of the backfield. Cameron Scarlett's third quarter was his best showing of the season. He also should have had a touchdown on a screen pass at the end of the first half. But that was taken off the board due to an indefensible holding penalty by Devery Hamilton. Scarlett and Speights are not game-changers, but with good line play they can get the job done. Speaking of the screen game, aside from the penalty there were a couple good moments for the much-maligned aspect of the passing game. Costello completed five passes to running backs for 49 yards. One of those passes was to Bryce Love split out wide. He was given a lot of cushion and it was an easy seven yards. Paulson Adebo got a gift interception as a reward for all his hard work this season. His 14 pass breakups currently ranks second in the country, although that may change by the end of Saturday. The redshirt freshman's play was impressive because he was often matched up with N'Keal Harry, possibly the top wide receiver prospect for the next NFL draft. He also didn't back down from press coverage, something the coaches trust him to do because of his physical skill set. He can recover from getting beaten at the snap and still win the play. Stanford's young defensive line was called out by its head coach during the week and they responded well. ASU went away from its strong run game with Eno Benjamin only getting 11 carries for 38 yards (18 of which came on one play). Starters Jovan Swann, Dylan Jackson and Mike Williams each graded out with solid scores. Freshman Thomas Booker set a new career high with 30 snaps. It was great for Stanford to get Casey Toohill back. The outside linebacker had 1.5 tackles for a loss and half a sack. After Alfieri went down Stanford needed Gabe Reid and Jordan Fox to step up as well. Reid had a sack and TFL. Fox had a TFL.

The Bad