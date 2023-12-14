Stanford has had a couple more players enter the transfer portal in redshirt freshman cornerback Terian Williams and senior defensive lineman Zephron Lester.

Starting with Williams, he committed to Stanford as part of their 2022 class as a 3-star safety out of Johns Creek High School in Johns Creek, GA. He had a Rivals rating of 5.6.

During his two seasons at Stanford, Williams didn’t see the field much. He played in just two games his freshman year, retaining the ability to redshirt and then just four games this past season as a redshirt freshman/academic sophomore. He did not log any stats his true freshman year beyond the two games he played. In his redshirt freshman season, he recorded eight total tackles, four solo tackles, and one fumble recovery. It’s unclear how much Williams would have played going forward, but that likely factored into his decision. He’s a really nice kid and I certainly hope he finds a good landing spot.

As for Lester, he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, completing his degree in sociology. Lester committed to Stanford as part of their 2020 class as a 2-star defensive tackle out of Christ the King School near his hometown of Far Rockaway, New York. Lester played in four games as a Cardinal. One game in 2022 and three games in 2023. In 2023, he had two tackles, both of which were assists.

While he didn’t do much on the field in terms of production, Lester was a sound leader in the defensive line room and a really good teammate. It’s great that he’s getting his degree from Stanford as that is something that will set him up for future success. I would imagine he’ll prioritize playing time as he evaluates schools considering that he’ll have a degree in hand from one of the top universities in the world.

