Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly announces return for senior season

On Monday, Stanford football received some good news with junior cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly announcing that he will be returning for his senior year on The Farm. Kelly is pursuing a degree in Science, Tech., and Society.

Kelly released the following statement:

"Stanford has been a blessing to me and I have formed countless relationships that I will cherish for life; brothers that have only pushed me to be the greatest me I can be on and off the field.

I have been able to learn what it truly means to be a student of the game and also an athlete in the classroom. The true definition of a Stanford Man.

I believe this team has the potential to be something special next year and players and coaches who will stop at nothing to right the wrongs of last year and get Stanford Football back on track.

With that being said, through deep thought and prayer, I have decided to return for my senior season to finish my degree and further develop myself into the dominant player that I want to be.

Go Card and God Bless!"

During his junior season, Kelly totaled 58 tackles (42 solo), two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 11 pass deflections en route to All-Pac-12 Conference Second Team honors. Kelly had some game changing moments last season, most notably his pick six at USC. He’s blossomed into one of the top cornerbacks in the country and with an even better senior season, he should see his name called in the early rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In addition to his on field production, Kelly is also a mentor to the younger players on the team. Incoming safety Terian Williams told CardinalSportsReport.com he was hoping Kelly would be back for his senior year so he can learn from him up close. From a team chemistry and player development standpoint, the return of Kelly is huge.

With a lot of things going wrong for Stanford in 2021, having their top defensive player come back for his senior year is a major shot in the arm for their program as they look to bounce back in 2022. He’ll bring elite corner coverage play and veteran leadership.

