On Monday at 6:05 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, Stanford baseball will hit the road to play the California Golden Bears in a non-league game. Stanford comes in at 20-28 overall and 11-16 in the Pac-12 while Cal comes in at 30-18 overall and 14-13 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Stanford is coming off a disappointing home loss to Arizona State on Sunday in which they fell by a final score of 16-7. Stanford righty Toran O’Harran (1-3) was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal in a relief role while Arizona State lefty Sean Fitzpatrick (2-2) was the winning pitcher for the Sun Devils in a relief role. As a result, Arizona State picked up a 3-0 series sweep over Stanford.

BOX SCORE: Arizona State at Stanford-Sunday, May 12th

“One of the best offensive performances we’ve faced all year long,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “Three days in a row they were just really good offensively and we couldn’t sustain with them. Even today with a little bit of offense from us. We couldn’t punch with them and so they did a great job and disappointing to lose and yet, if we still got a little bit of business to sneak into the Pac-12 tournament and get a chance to get another whack at some of these guys that had beaten us. I’m hoping we get a chance to play Arizona and Arizona State. They probably will underestimate us if we played them again.”

Like the first two games of the series, Arizona State jumped out to an early lead, leading 4-0 at the end of the 2nd inning. To give Stanford some credit, they at least didn’t just roll over and die this time. They put up a much better fight than they did on Friday and Saturday. In the bottom of the 4th inning, Jimmy Nati hit a three-run homer for the Cardinal to make it 4-3 and then later on in the inning, a triple from Temo Becerra brought home Trevor Haskins to tie it up 4-4.

In the 5th inning, both teams scored two runs each to make it 6-6. In the top of the inning, Brandon Compton hit a two-run home run off O’Harran to right field to give the Sun Devils a 6-4 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Jimmy Nati responded for the Cardinal with a two-run homer of his own to left center to even it up. Every time Arizona State threw a punch, Stanford found a way to respond.

“It’s taken us a while,” Esquer said of Nati’s two-home run performance. “I don’t know if we’ve had any extra base hits in the last two weekends and so things that we have been doing well and we had been doing ok with the bat. Probably overachieving some or getting the most out of our guys some and then we just kinda hit a roadblock and weren’t able to do it.”

However, in the top of the 6th inning, Arizona State finally started to pull away for good. Kevin Karstetter and Steven Oninda hit back-to-back homers off O’Harran to make it an 8-6 and then with Kien Vu on second base and Nick McLain on first base, Jacob Tobias hit a single up the middle to bring home Vu. That made it 9-6. Arizona State wouldn’t add any more runs the rest of the inning.

“Well shoot you know, it’s May in the Pac-12 and typically you just can’t make mistakes or pitches that you may have got away with early in the season, you’re not gonna get away with,” Esquer said of O’Harran giving up three home runs. “And they were swinging the bat very well and they got some good hitters. We just ran into a hot club at the wrong time and didn’t have any answers for them.”

From there, it was all downhill for Stanford. Arizona State scored at least one run in each of the final three innings of the game: One run in the 7th, three runs in the 8th, and three runs in the 9th. Tobias hit a three-run homer in the 8th while the runs scored in the 7th and 9th were a committee effort. This made it a 16-6 lead for the Sun Devils entering the bottom of the 9th inning.

In the bottom of the 9th, Stanford did score one run as freshman Champ Hampton had his first career RBI off a double down the left field line to bring home Malcolm Moore. In what was an overall frustrating game and weekend, it was nice for Stanford to see Hampton have that moment. He was fired up and deservedly so.

"He had a good at-bat yesterday," Esquer sad of Hampton. "He stood up there and had a whack and that guy has had Pac-12 players taking shots at him all spring. You know, in spring football. So, I know he’s not going to be afraid and maybe he’s someone who can give us a spark and show some guys it’s just about getting up there and competing.”

In the end, 16-7 would be the final score as that RBI by Hampton was the only run the Cardinal would score in the 9th inning. Stanford put up a better fight on Sunday than they did on Friday or Saturday, but getting swept is still getting swept.

“Yeah, we had a little fight in us, but we kept on giving up runs after we scored runs and that’s hard,” Esquer said. “But again, we just couldn’t stop them. They were just. It was just again, a great offensive performance by them. They didn’t allow us to stop them."

For Stanford, they’re going through quite a funk right now. They’ve lost six games in a row and been swept in back-to-back series: At Arizona and now at home against Arizona State. While this season is all about growth and rebuilding for next season, this is still not the way Stanford wanted this stretch to go.

“As good as offensively as they’ve been, we were that team against a lot of teams in the last three years where they just couldn’t stop us,” Esquer said of managing a team that is having a down year. “Again, we expected some rebuilding. We expected a bumpy road and obviously we’re realizing it some. And so, not unexpected, but still not enjoyable completely to go through it. But you have to. You just have to go through it to grow.

"It’s going to be a really growing year for our program and we didn’t expect it. We didn’t expect as much turnover as we had. We didn’t expect to lose a couple people in the portal, we didn’t expect to be playing some of the players that we’re playing full time, but that’s the hand we’re dealt and we gotta, hopefully we gotta come out with some players that we can lean on in the future from this experience.”

At this point, all that Stanford can do is move on from this weekend and not let things get even further out of control. They certainly do not want to go up to Berkeley and get beaten by their rival. A win at Cal would feel good and give them a bit of a bounce to their step as they look ahead to their final Pac-12 series at UCLA and also the Pac-12 tournament (assuming they get in).

On Cal: Cal has had a solid season. They are well above .500 overall and have a 14-13 record in league. The last time they played Stanford was in a three-game series at Sunken Diamond and they dropped two out of three. Stanford won on Friday by a final score of 8-6 and on Saturday by a final score of 15-6. Sunday was the game Cal won as they pulled it out by a final score of 7-4.

Most recently, Cal defeated San Jose State in a three-game series taking two out of three games. They dropped the series finale by a final score of 8-2 after winning the first two games 7-4 and 4-3 respectively.

Cal freshman infielder Jarren Advincula is the top contact hitter for the Bears with a .339 batting average to go along with four home runs, 29 RBIs, a .471 slugging percentage, and a .415 on base percentage. The top power hitter for the Bears is junior catcher Caleb Lomavita, who is batting .323 to go along with 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, a .596 slugging percentage and a .393 on base percentage. Right behind Lomavita in home runs is junior outfielder Rodney Green, Jr. who is batting .261 to go along with 13 home runs, 40 RBIs, a .557 slugging percentage, and a .413 on base percentage.

Pitching-wise, we’ll just have to see who they trot out there, but as a team, they have a 5.03 ERA while their opponents have a 6.59 ERA.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is get quality pitching. Given how poorly they pitched over the weekend, Cal should be looking to get a lot of hits and put up some runs. Stanford has to pitch well out of the gates and not allow Cal to get an early lead. If Stanford’s pitching struggles, Cal will win easily.

Secondly, Stanford needs to play sound defense in the field. They can’t expect to win this game if they commit errors and play sloppy. They have to play clean and not give Cal any free runs.

Finally, Stanford needs to build on the quality hitting they had on Sunday. Stanford scored seven runs on Sunday and had 15 hits. The bats were not the problem. They have to keep up the hitting and find ways to create scoring opportunities. If they have 10+ hits off Cal, they’ll have a shot provided the defense/pitching doesn’t go to hell in a hand basket.

“We just gotta play better,” Esquer said looking ahead to Cal. “We’re just looking to get ourselves to play a little bit better so we get an opportunity to do whatever we have to do this coming weekend against UCLA.”

Prediction: I gotta roll with Cal in this one. They’re playing better as of late and these midweek games have the potential to be rough given how dicey the pitching is. A Stanford win wouldn’t surprise me, but Cal is the smart pick here. Cal 11 Stanford 5 is how I see this one playing out.

