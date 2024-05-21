Stanford baseball has lost 10 games in a row after getting swept by UCLA over the weekend on the road. The Cardinal lost on Thursday by a final score of 8-3; they lost on Friday by a final score of 8-3; and they lost on Saturday by a final score of 10-8. They finish the regular season with a 20-32 overall record and an 11-19 record in the Pac-12.

What makes this weekend especially disappointing for them is the fact that UCLA came in as the worst team in the Pac-12. The Bruins have been horrible all season long. To get swept by them, even with it being in Westwood is embarrassing. The Cardinal appear to have lost the will to fight when you look at this losing streak in totality. It’s pretty jarring to look at. Especially considering the fact that they reached the College World Series in back-to-back seasons.

Starting pitchers Matt Scott (5.79 ERA), Christian Lim (4.35 ERA), and Nick Dugan (6.75 ERA) have all struggled mightily during this stretch while the bats have been very inconsistent. They were actually fine on Saturday with their eight runs scored, but whenever the bats come alive, the pitching falls asleep like a koala who has just pounded down a bag of eucalyptus leaves (which are easy to find at Stanford). And then vice versa. Whenever the pitching is actually ok, the offense does the same thing. They just can’t seem to get things to come together when they need to.

Given the struggles they are having, Stanford needs to figure out how to fix this for next season. While it is true that they lost a lot of pieces to the MLB draft/transfer portal, the wheels didn’t have to totally come off. They could have at least gone 5-5 during these last 10 games and put up a bit of fight. To lose 10 straight games is frightening.

Despite their horrid play as of late, the Cardinal still are going to the Pac-12 tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona as the 8th seed out of 9 teams that qualify. They’ll get a chance to end the season on a positive note. If they are going to do that, they’re going to need to play much better. Their pitching is going to have to settle in, the offense is going to need to get going, and they’re going to need to play sound defense.

Obviously, star catcher Malcolm Moore needs to come up big. He’s a projected first round pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, so this is likely going to be his final time in a Cardinal uniform. He can’t be happy to be going out like this, so that should provide some motivation for him.

There’s too much tradition and history with this Stanford program to go down like they are on track to do. They have to feel embarrassed about how this season as gone. One has to think they’re going to be motivated to make a bit of noise in Scottsdale, but after the lack of fight they showed at UCLA this weekend, I question whether or not this team will win a single game in the tournament. Let alone actually threaten to make a run.

Stanford will begin Pac-12 tourney play on Tuesday at 10:00 AM PT against Arizona State. They will also play Oregon State on Wednesday at 10:00 AM PT. Both games will air on Pac-12 Networks and KZSU radio.

