On Thursday February 1st, Stanford announced that they will establish an in-house NIL (Name, Image, & Likeness) General Manager (GM). Below is a portion of the release put out by Stanford Athletics:

Bernard Muir, Stanford's Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics, stated, "We are thrilled to enhance the support we are offering to our student-athletes to help them navigate the NIL opportunities available to them. We are excited to work with Altius and look forward to working together to chart an innovative path forward while remaining true to our values."

As a component of the joint effort, ASP will recruit, train, and oversee the NIL General Manager and support all facets of Stanford's strengthened NIL program. The GM will work closely with athletics department leadership to refine Stanford's strategies and infrastructure, educate internal and external stakeholders, support student-athletes in their NIL pursuits, and build awareness of Stanford NIL initiatives within the Stanford community and across the broader Silicon Valley business community.

"Stanford Athletics is synonymous with excellence, and we are honored to be joining the Cardinal team," said Andrew Donovan, Altius' President of ASP College. "As the all-time leader in NCAA championships, one of the top academic and research institutions in the world, and a vital part of the Silicon Valley ecosystem, Stanford is uniquely positioned to develop a robust, innovative approach to supporting its student-athletes' commercial opportunities, and we are eager to get to work helping that vision become a reality."

One of the big questions surrounding Stanford Athletics is how willing they are to participate in NIL. The biggest thing that they sell on the recruiting trail is the prestige of a Stanford degree along with the fact that they really are committed to making sure their athletes are able to complete their studies in a wide variety of fields. If you look up and down the roster of any team at Stanford, you will see a variety of different majors and disciplines.

That said, in this ever changing world of college athletics, NIL is something that Stanford has to factor into the equation. By adding this position, Stanford is signaling that they are embracing NIL and are aware of its importance in this modern era of college athletics. They are not afraid to include NIL under the umbrella of opportunities that they offer their athletes. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact this position has on Stanford’s athletics department and how much it will help them stay relevant in the national NIL landscape.

