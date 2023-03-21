On Friday, Stanford football officially announced the hirings of new offensive line coaches Viane Talamaivao and Al Netter. CardinalSportsReport.com reported the new additions to Troy Taylor’s staff around three weeks ago and they’ve been on the job for at least a couple of weeks, so there’s a bit of a delay here between when they got on the job and when they were announced.

"I am thrilled to have Al and Viane join our coaching staff," Stanford head coach Troy Taylor said in the team release. "This gives us two phenomenal offensive line coaches that have been great at both developing players and cultivating meaningful relationships within their position groups. This combination will make our offensive line group very special."

Both Talamaivao and Netter are excited to be on The Farm and look forward to helping Taylor build the kind of program that he wants.

"I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Taylor's staff," Netter said in the release. "Coach Taylor has an exceptional passion and love for the game of football and the development of his student-athletes. Stanford is so special because it provides an unmatched combination of world-class academics and athletics. The Stanford offensive line has a special history and legacy of excellence and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this unit moving forward."

"I am extremely grateful and excited to be a part of this legendary program," Talamaivao added. "I want to thank Coach Taylor for this amazing opportunity to coach a position group that has long been revered at this university. Stanford has a long-lasting tradition of toughness and excellence in the trenches. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to that tradition."

To follow up on something mentioned in the article linked above, Tavitia Pritchard has officially taken a position as quarterbacks coach with the Washington Commanders in the NFL. As a result, Troy Taylor will not hire a new quarterbacks coach as he and wide receivers coach Tyler Osborne will man the duties there.

