In the world of collegiate athletic conference realignment, things are always in a state of entropy until schools officially agree to deals with a conference. What appears to be the case one day can always change the next. As of this moment in time, there does appear to be momentum towards Stanford and Cal joining the ACC, though I should caution, reports indicate that the ACC is still in the early stages of talking things through.

The Associated Press has reported that the ACC has had conversations about possibly adding both Stanford and Cal, but no decision has been made. Yahoo! Sports, of whom Rivals is affiliated with, has added that the ACC is considering SMU as a possible program to join Stanford and Cal in the ACC. Oregon State and Washington State have also been to a lesser extent considered a possibility because they could help form a western pod of four schools along Stanford and Cal, but the future of those two schools in the Pacific Northwest is on much shakier ground.

Given all the reporting around Stanford and Cal to the ACC, it does feel like both schools have good odds of getting an invite, which would obviously be a much better landing spot for them than going independent and trying to cobble stuff together with the Mountain West. The big question is if the ACC invites Stanford and Cal, who else would they invite to ease the travel burdens? Oregon State and Washington State have to at least be under consideration on those grounds alone. SMU as has been reported could serve a similar purpose as could Tulane or maybe even San Diego State. I don’t see this happening, but if the ACC wants to load up on academic powerhouses, Rice and UC Davis could be options for them to consider in such a pod as well.

Lots of possibilities are out there and I don’t want to dig too deep into what joining the ACC would mean for Stanford and Cal until/unless it becomes official. But, what I will say in the meantime is if the ACC is able to add Stanford and Cal and also figure out some sort of western pod to ease travel burdens, this would be a much happier ending than what many people have envisioned.

