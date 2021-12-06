 Stanford Football: Stanford 5th year OLB Gabe Reid enters grad transfer portal
Stanford 5th year OLB Gabe Reid enters grad transfer portal

Gabe Reid had 10.0 sacks during his Stanford career. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
On Monday, Stanford 5th year outside linebacker Gabe Reid announced his intent to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Reid has completed his undergraduate degree in Management Science and Engineering (MS&E) and is tacking on a master’s degree in Communication, which he’ll complete this academic year.

Reid served his two-year LDS mission in American Samoa in the Samoa Apia Mission and following his service, played five years on The Farm from 2017-2021. During his career, Reid totaled 168 total tackles (92 solo), 30.5 tackles for a loss, 10.0 sacks, and 1 interception. This past season, he had 62 tackles (33 solo), 10.0 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, and 1 interception. As a whole, this was his most productive season on The Farm, though the most sacks he accumulated in a season was back in 2018 (5.5).

Reid brought a veteran presence to the Cardinal’s linebacker room and defense as a whole. He was one of the leaders and did a terrific job getting to the quarterback and getting tackles for loss. On a defense that wasn’t up to its usual standard this season, Reid shone and was one of the more impactful players. He is certainly a player who Stanford will miss even with a talented recruiting class coming in.

Hailing from American Fork, Utah (Timpview High School), it’s certainly possible Reid ends up getting interest from either Utah or BYU. Just from a cultural standpoint, he’d make sense at either of those programs. Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see where he lands and what type of impact he’ll make at his last stop.

{{ article.author_name }}