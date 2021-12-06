Stanford 5th year OLB Gabe Reid enters grad transfer portal

On Monday, Stanford 5th year outside linebacker Gabe Reid announced his intent to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Reid has completed his undergraduate degree in Management Science and Engineering (MS&E) and is tacking on a master’s degree in Communication, which he’ll complete this academic year.

Reid served his two-year LDS mission in American Samoa in the Samoa Apia Mission and following his service, played five years on The Farm from 2017-2021. During his career, Reid totaled 168 total tackles (92 solo), 30.5 tackles for a loss, 10.0 sacks, and 1 interception. This past season, he had 62 tackles (33 solo), 10.0 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, and 1 interception. As a whole, this was his most productive season on The Farm, though the most sacks he accumulated in a season was back in 2018 (5.5).

Reid brought a veteran presence to the Cardinal’s linebacker room and defense as a whole. He was one of the leaders and did a terrific job getting to the quarterback and getting tackles for loss. On a defense that wasn’t up to its usual standard this season, Reid shone and was one of the more impactful players. He is certainly a player who Stanford will miss even with a talented recruiting class coming in.

Hailing from American Fork, Utah (Timpview High School), it’s certainly possible Reid ends up getting interest from either Utah or BYU. Just from a cultural standpoint, he’d make sense at either of those programs. Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see where he lands and what type of impact he’ll make at his last stop.