Stanford's coaches are out recruiting for the future classes of Cardinal who will call Sunken Diamond home. Pitching coach Thomas Eager offered a brief rundown of the eight-man 2018 class that will add depth to a Stanford squad that welcomes back a loaded lineup and bullpen for next season.

Brandon Dieter (Perfect Game No. overall, INF/RHP, South Hills High, Covina, Calif.): “He’s a stud. He is going to be able to play anywhere ... from secord, short to third, which we needed that depth right away after losing Nico Hoerner. He’s a big-time leader. He’s not extremely vocal but he has it all figured out in the sense of what he’s looking for and he is mature beyond his years. He also can pitch a little bit. I’m not sure if we’re going to use that. If he is playing short or third it’s going to be tough for us to get him going. Second base may be a little bit easier. Duke Kinamon is coming back, so we may potentially have Duke at short and Dieter at second, or vice versa. I think it gives us a good opportunity to be successful."

Grant Burton (Perfect Game No. 187 overall, OF, Mater Dei, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.): “He has a physical body with a lot of tools. He can run and has a big arm in the outfield. He has shown some true raw power. It’s going to be kind of a wait and see, but he definitely brings some physicality to the team. We need to get him on the field and see what he can do.”

Cody Jensen (RHP, Jesuit, Roseville, Calif.): “He has a live arm. He can run the fastball up to 93-94. His secondary stuff is getting better. He has a chance to hopefully pitch for us out of the bullpen early. He has some electric stuff. He hopefully will add some horsepower to the back of the pen, which I think will help us if we can keep the pen intact for the most part like we had last year. Add a guy like Cody Jensen and it will make the bullpen better than it already is.”

Justin Moore (3B/C/RHP, Vandergrift, Austin, Texas): “Huge, physical kid out of Texas. Quarterback, all-state, everything -- just a really physical athlete. If you’re talking about football position you’d list him as an “athlete”. We’re going to look at him as a pitcher, a third baseman or a catcher. He adds depth and comes with the toughness of being a starting quarterback on a really good team. We’re excited to see what he can bring once he fully focuses on baseball for the first time. We’ll see the upside this kid has.”

Alex Williams (RHP, Redwood Christian, Castro Valley, Calif.): “He’s a really polished pitcher. He reminds me of Brendan Beck. I got to see Alex Williams a lot through high school. He really knows how to pitch. He can use the fastball on both sides of the plate, has a three-pitch mix and is a big-time competitor. He’s very smart and very mature for his age. We’re looking for big things out of Alex Williams.”

Austin Kretzschmar (INF/OF, Helix High, La Mesa, Calif): “He may have the highest motor of the class. He is going to be able to play all three infield positions and the outfield, if needed. The ‘17 class only had one infielder, so we needed to add depth in the ‘18 class. He was one of those guys who we saw that can play multiple positions, has a high motor and is a great teammate. He played on a really, really good high school team.”

Vincent Martinez (Catcher, San Marcos, Calif.): “I know we always liked the bat and thought the bat would be ahead of the catching. I guess the catching has gotten better. He can really swing, but we’re excited to see what he can do behind the dish. Hopefully he can get some innings behind Maverick Handley and Christian Molfetta. He has a chance to be an everyday catcher for us down the road.”

Nicolas Lopez (LHP, Serra High, San Mateo, Calif.): “He had a hip injury and didn’t throw much in high school. We realized that the ability to be left-handed in the bullpen, especially last year with Weiermiller and Palisch, was huge for us to be able to have those options. He’s another guy to give us some more depth in the bullpen and stay left handed when we need to, because a lot of college teams are trying to stack left-handed hitters.”