In advance of Wednesday’s Pac-12 men’s basketball media day, Stanford fifth year forward Spencer Jones was named to the 2023-24 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference First Team.

Jones is coming off a strong season in which he averaged a team-high 14.1 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks. Jones shot 43.3% from the field, 38.9% from 3-point range, and 74.6% from the foul line. Considering those numbers, it’s no surprise he made the first team.

As Stanford looks to get back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014, they’re going to need Jones to have his best season ever. If he can deliver the goods while also getting the support he needs around him, especially at the point guard position, this just might be the year the Cardinal finally break through. Stanford will begin their season on Monday, November 6th at home against Cal State Northridge at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area.

