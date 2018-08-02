Snow's stop at Stanford ended a summer tour of top schools that have offered him: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan State (where his father played basketball), Notre Dame and LSU (July 26). It's an impressive list of programs and after his day at Stanford he messaged Cardinal Sports Report: "It was a lot of fun, man. (It's) definitely one of a kind."

At 6-2, about 210 pounds, Snow is an imposing safety who brings a lot of physicality to the defensive backfield at Hebron High. While some project him to play linebacker, he is confident he can maintain the skill set needed to play safety. His sophomore season Hudl showed how he can be an enforcer and playmaker.

Snow has a Stanford offer and Smith-Njigba is one of the top unoffered wide receivers on Stanford's board. The Cardinal only have three out at that position so far in 2020.

I couldn’t have asked for a better way to conclude the 'Summer of Snow.' Stanford University is truly the best of both worlds! #GoStanford 🌲 pic.twitter.com/h5Yhu8cvki

Snow enjoyed spending time with current Stanford players and getting an opportunity to talk one-on-one with defensive backs coach Duane Akina. He liked what he heard from the players about the students at Stanford.

"They’re all responsible guys and they talked about how pretty much everyone at Stanford was “that guy” in high school, so the competition in everything makes everyone better," he said.

Smith-Njigba was Rockwall's leading receiver as a sophomore (83 catches for 1328 yards and nine touchdowns) and the Yellow Jackets played several of the top teams in Texas.

Smith-Njigba had his eyes opened by the beauty of the campus and amazing weather. He appreciated the chance to talk with wide receiver coach Bobby Kennedy about how he would fit in the offense.

"We watched film on last year's receiving corps. I can tell he wants the best for his kids and knows the game because he has been doing this business for a long time now."

Kennedy told Snow he is one of Stanford's top guys in 2020 and "he's going to be pushing me hard to get there."

And if an an offer did come: "Just to be able to have to chance to go to a great school like that is a tremendous honor. If I receive the off they are definitely in the mix, no question, to be one of my top schools."