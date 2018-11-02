Stanford took another step toward a four-player wide receiver group in the 2019 class with the commitment of North Carolina native Marcus Graham.

Graham announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin -- where he verbally committed to on April 6 -- and commitment to Stanford in the same tweet. Graham plays quarterback for Mount Island Charter and tore an ACL during the first game of the season. Stanford didn't let up on Graham even after the injury and the Cardinal coaching staff's efforts paid off Friday night.

Graham hasn't spent much time catching the ball in his four-year varsity career. He has thrown for 4,043 yards and 45 touchdowns. He's rushed for 1,949 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns. He caught four touchdown passes as a junior.

Graham is a versatile athlete who could even play defensive back in college. But the Cardinal project him to be a playmaker with the ball in his hands on offense. He's not in the big-receiver mold of several other receiver targets, but he's tough to bring down and shifty in the open field.