If you are reading this, I’m sure you have heard the news that Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton passed away on Memorial Day. He was 71 years old and had been battling cancer. While Walton rose to fame for what he did on the hardwood at UCLA and in the NBA, Walton arguably became an even bigger star as a commentator and basketball personality.

Known for his tangents about the Grateful Dead, the meaning of life, and whatever else came into his mind, Walton entertained basketball fans with each and every game that he called. And while it was oftentimes hard to take him seriously, he brought with him a deep knowledge and respect for the game. It was his zany commentary coupled with a brilliant basketball mind that made him so unique.

While Walton loved the game of basketball across the board and spent many years covering the NBA, he had a profound love for the Pac-12. It’s a bit haunting that as the Pac-12 passed away, so did Bill Walton. Among the many different things that he loved talking about, Walton often talked about how great the Pac-12 was and how it was truly the conference of champions. Always authentically himself, you could tell that Walton truly meant it.

Since his passing, I’ve seen many different tributes to Walton come through my newsfeed on social media. People sharing pictures with Walton and memories they have of this gentle giant. If there’s one thing that’s certain about Bill Walton, it’s that he touched a lot of lives. Including my own.

I had the chance to meet Walton and be around him a few times at various basketball games and Pac-12 events. The most memorable being at the 2022 Pac-12 Media Days in San Francisco. The final one they ever had in The City. Those who have been to Pac-12 Media Days in San Francisco are familiar with the set up they had for lunch. We would all go up to the roof and get our food buffet style while each team had their own table to eat and sit with members of the media who wanted to conduct interviews. This was always my favorite event of the year. Just the energy and buzz of a new season always had me excited.

As for my moment with Walton, after grabbing lunch he and I were both waiting by the elevator to take us back down to the main studio. Walton introduced himself to me, stretched forth his hand, and said “Hi, I’m Bill.” I of course shook his hand, struck by his humility and down to earth demeanor.

Walton proceeded to ask me what I was doing there and I told him I was covering Stanford. He asked me if I went to Stanford and I told him that I actually studied at UC Berkeley, the rival school across the bay. He also mentioned how he spent a couple years at Stanford studying law and enjoyed his time there, though he never actually finished. This was when he was playing with the San Diego Clippers. I asked him how many games he was covering and he made some comment about how he wished he could cover more. He then wished me well and went on his merry way.

The coolest part about Bill Walton is that he had countless exchanges like the one he had with me over the course of his life. He brightened the days of so many people with his warmth and kindness. He was truly refreshing to be around.

What makes it all the more inspiring is this is Bill Walton I’m talking about. This is a man who is in the Basketball Hall of Fame as a two-time NBA champion, an NBA Finals MVP, an NBA MVP, a two-time NCAA champion, and a member of the NBA’s 50th and 75th anniversary teams. He is a legend of the game of basketball. While injuries ended up taking its toll on Walton in the end, at his peak he was one of the best centers to ever play the game. He could do it all inside.

At this point, I really don’t know what else to say. Bill Walton simply was and forever will be awesome. He’s a person that only comes around once. I send my condolences to his family and those that knew him the best. It’s never easy to lose someone. But especially when they are filled with so much light and joy as Walton was.

"And when you look at Boris Diaw, what he’s done to this franchise [Phoenix Suns], it’s changed everything. As we celebrate his brilliance and when you talk to Boris Diaw, what a classical human being he is. It was 201 years ago today that Beethoven’s symphony number three in E-flat, which escorted in the age of romanticism in music. And when I look at Boris Diaw, I think of Beethoven in the age of the romantics. This guy has got it all.”-Bill Walton

