On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to USC on the road by a final score of 93-79. USC guard Isaiah Collier led the way for the Trojans with 26 points & 4 assists while guard Boogie Ellis (22 points, 5 rebounds, & 4 assists) and guard Kobe Johnson (21 points, 5 rebounds, & 5 assists) also scored in double figures. Stanford guard Michael Jones (23 points) and forward Brandon Angel (18 points, 5 rebounds, & 6 assists) were the top performers for the Cardinal. USC improves to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 7-7 overall and 2-2 in the Pac-12.

USC led 14-11 with 14:24 to go in the half. Ellis was leading the Trojans with six points while Angel was leading the Cardinal with five points. USC was shooting 5-9 from the field while Stanford was shooting 3-8.

USC would lead 27-20 with 7:57 to go in the half. The Trojans were on a 13-3 run. Ellis was up to 12 points while Johnson had 10 points. Stanford needed to contain both players. Angel was pacing Stanford with eight points.

USC would lead 36-31 with 3:06 to go in the half. Both teams were trading baskets. Stanford needed to get some stops. Ellis was balling out for the Trojans with 14 points while Johnson had 12 points. Michael Jones (11 points) and Brandon Angel (10 points) were in double figures for the Cardinal.

With 1:14 to go in the half, USC led 39-35. Maxime Raynaud just had a nice bucket inside for the Cardinal. The game was shaping up to be tight.

At halftime, USC led 39-35. The Cardinal got lucky at the end of the half as Kanaan Carlyle fouled Joshua Morgan, sending him to the line. Morgan missed both foul shots, failing to expand the Trojans’ lead.

USC would lead 46-44 with 15:56 to go. The Cardinal were trying to get themselves back in the game as Spencer Jones was up to 10 points. The Cardinal needed to get stops and take care of the ball. Otherwise, they were not going to pull this out.

USC continued to stay in front, leading 61-56 with 10:48 to go. The Trojans were on a 6-0 run. Stanford responded with a 5-0 run. Carlyle had a layup while Angel made a triple. Stanford’s defense needed to step up more. James Keefe had just gotten a nice block. They needed more of that.

It continued to be a game of runs. USC led 74-65 with 6:51 to go. Stanford went on a 10-0 run to tie it up before USC went on an 8-0 run. It was that kind of afternoon.

With 3:18 to go, USC was in front 83-75. Stanford was starting to run out of time. Free throws were making a real difference. USC was 11-20 at the foul line while Stanford was 6-8.

In the end, USC would win 93-79. Stanford tried to close the gap further, but with so little time left, there wasn’t much they could do at that point. USC found an extra burst of gas that Stanford didn’t have.

For USC, this was a nice win. They get a home sweep over Stanford and Cal. That always feels good for them. They got big production from Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, and Kobe Johnson. Those three guys all scoring 20+ points is big. Hats off to those guys for stepping up. They finally looked like the kind of team that they’ve been hoping to be.

As for Stanford, a disappointing loss given they had a chance to get a road sweep over the LA schools. That would have been cool for them to have in this final season of the Pac-12 as we know it. The biggest issues were free throws, rebounds, and turnovers. Stanford shot the ball fine at the foul line going 8-10, but USC got to the line a lot more, shooting 15-24. USC won the rebound battle 34-31, doing a slightly better job on the glass. As for the turnovers, USC turned the ball over only six times while Stanford had 18 turnovers. Had Stanford taken better care of the ball and not allowed USC to get so many free throws, this game would have been a lot closer than it was.

At this point, all that Stanford can do is move on from this game and learn from it. They are 2-2 in league play and seem to have found new life with Kanaan Carlyle and Andrej Stojakovic stepping up their game. Both guys were quiet in this one, which will happen to freshmen sometimes. Especially on the road.

Up next for Stanford will be a road game on Thursday, January 11th at Oregon State. That will tipoff at 8:00 PM PT on ESPN2.

