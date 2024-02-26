On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to Oregon State at home by a final score of 85-73. Oregon State guard Jordan Pope went off for 30 points while forward Michael Rataj had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Stanford center Maxime Raynaud was the top performer for the Cardinal with 29 points and eight rebounds while Brandon Angel had 15 points and six rebounds. Stanford forward Spencer Jones also had 13 points on 3-6 shooting from 3-point range, passing Chasson Randle for most threes made in program history. Oregon State improves to 12-16 overall and 4-13 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 12-15 overall and 7-10 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Oregon State at Stanford-Saturday, February 24th

VIDEO: Stanford MBB Postgame Press Conference | Oregon State

“Certainly a lot of credit to Oregon State,” Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said after the game. “They played well and obviously three of their players had monster games and defensively we’ve struggled at times this year and at the end of the day, sometimes we need to be able to adjust defensive schemes and there is a lot of pride sometimes just one on one matchups and they did a nice job making some tough shots and some of them were a little bit easier, but defensively we struggled to get stops. And offensively we’re in a little bit of a funk right now. Just a touch out of rhythm. Guys are trying to do the right things, but when you do get a touch out of rhythm, you know and a couple guys are getting either maybe a little bit conservative trying not to make a mistake or getting aggressive trying to make something happen.

“Kinda just, it throws everything off just a touch, so we need to be able to get back to the drawing board and find an offensive rhythm. Defensively find ways to be more efficient. I do want to give them a ton of credit. I thought they played a good game. I thought our guys, the desire is there, that kind of thing, but at the end of the day it’s the head coach’s responsibility to produce wins and I’ll get back to the drawing board and try to do better.”

With 12:53 to go in the first half, it was tied 11-11 after Jordan Pope made a step back jumper for the Beavers. He was up to four points. As for Stanford, they had already made three 3-pointers. Two from Spencer Jones and one from Maxime Raynaud.

Over the next few minutes, Oregon State would pull ahead to lead 22-13 with 6:42 to go in the half. Pope was up to nine points for the Beavers. It was turning into an alarming half for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, it was ugly there for a little while in the first half,” Haase admitted. “Some of the shots were good shots. Again, that’s where I go back to little bit just a little bit out sorts. Out of rhythm. We’ve been a really free flowing team for the most part this year. Shooting with a lot of confidence, playing with a lot of confidence, and then again it’s that rhythm is lost right now, we just need to find a way to get it back. I do think it’s solvable and fixable. I don’t think it’s anything that’s quote unquote broken. But at the end of the day, we have to have guys making plays with a great deal of confidence and under control. Guys shooting with a great deal of confidence and I need to find a way to be able to get that back.”

Stanford would close the gap a bit as Oregon State led 29-25 with 3:32 to go in the half. Only Maxime Raynaud (14 points) and Spencer Jones (11 points) had scored for the Cardinal. Jones had now passed Chasson Randle for most career threes in a Cardinal uniform.

“Breaking the record is really a feather in his cap,” Haase said of Jones. “A lot of work and I’m thrilled that he got that done. He’s played in a lot of pain at different levels all year. And the fact that he’s gutting out right now says a lot more about him, his character, and that’s gonna be what will serve him well the rest of his life even more than his 3-point shooting. I think the world of him.

“Look, at the end of the day, we need all of our players to be playing as close to their potential as we can get’em. Spencer included. And when he’s good and at his best, it’s awfully good. But, when you’re in some pain and discomfort, it’s sometimes hard to get that consistency, but he’s doing everything he possibly can to get there.”

“Yeah, you obviously want to win before anything,” Jones said of breaking Randle’s record in a losing effort. “You know, I’ll think more about this record after I get over the sting of the loss, but I’m sure it’ll mean a lot to me. Going through what I’ve gone through this season to still be able to do it. So, yeah.”

At halftime, Oregon State led 38-32. Pope was up to 17 points for the Beavers while Raynaud was now up to 19 points and three rebounds for the Cardinal. Stanford was in a hole, but there was still time to turn things around.

With 15:31 to go, Oregon State led 47-41. Michael Jones had a nice hoop plus the harm for the Cardinal. He was finally on the board after a quiet first half.

Stanford then took the lead to go up 50-47 with 12:02 to go. Raynaud was up to 23 points and six rebounds for the Cardinal while Angel was up to seven points after a huge corner three. Stanford was on a 14-0 run over the last 5:14.

Oregon State led 61-58 with 7:54 to go. Pope was going off for the Beavers with 27 points. He kept making tough shots. Stanford was not able to contain him. As for Stanford, Raynaud was up to 25 points and six rebounds while Angel was up to 13 points.

Oregon State would then lead 64-58 with 6:18 to go. It was danger time for the Cardinal, who were getting out-rebounded 34-19. The Beavers were getting whatever rebounds they wanted.

Oregon State would lead 71-62 with 4:14 to go. Stanford was starting to fade and run out of gas. Things were not looking good at all for them.

“Yeah, that was extremely disappointing,” Haase said of his team's apathy on the glass. “Extremely disappointing. You know, it’s kind of three categories. It’s is there an unlucky bounce that we did everything right, it’s just unlucky. Is it technique where we’re not boxing out. Or is it pursuit where they’re out pursuing us. And as I look at the film, I’ll certainly dig into those areas and find out where we’re deficient and my guess is it’s some of all those categories are going to be in there just like every game, but we need to make sure our technique is there and then, the desire to go get that ball is there and we didn’t, look, those numbers aren’t acceptable.”

In the end, Stanford would not be able to pull a rabbit out of their hat as Oregon State went on to win 85-73. Stanford looked like they might finally pull away midway through the second half, but instead they folded like cheap tents as Oregon State went on to win handily.

To quickly address Oregon State and what this means for them, this is a nice win for them. It’s their first road win of the season. That’s something to celebrate.

As for Stanford, this is a disgraceful loss. That might sound harsh but given this was Oregon State’s first win away from Corvallis all season long, I don’t think it’s overstating things at all. To allow a team like them to come in and beat you at home is embarrassing. Especially when your backs are against the wall.

At this point, it’s clear that Stanford is melting like a snow cone in Phoenix. Earlier in the season, it looked like they might figure things out and make a bit of a run. But just the opposite has happened. It’s rather embarrassing and disappointing for them. Especially since they came into the season with NCAA tournament hopes.

Obviously, it’s getting harder with each passing loss to see how Stanford head coach Jerod Haase survives this season. I don’t want to beat a dead horse after every loss, but this is a loss that merits me bringing up Haase’s job security. This has sadly been his most disappointing season on The Farm. He has all his pieces, no major injuries, and yet his team continues to disappear in key games. It’s all gone sharply downhill after their dominating win over USC.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Utah on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5:30 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com