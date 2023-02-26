On Thursday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to Washington State at home by a final score of 67-63. Washington State guard TJ Bamba led the way for the Cougars with 22 points on 9-14 shooting from the field and 4-5 shooting from 3-point range while forward Mouhamed Gueye had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Stanford forwards Brandon Angel (17 points & 6 rebounds) and Harrison Ingram (15 points, 4 rebounds, & 5 assists) were the top performers for the Cardinal.

Washington State improved to 14-15 overall and 9-9 in the Pac-12 and is now 15-15 overall and 10-9 in the Pac-12 after taking care of business in Berkeley on Saturday. Stanford is now 11-17 overall and 5-12 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Washington State at Stanford

Video: Stanford MBB postgame press conference-Washington State

“Hugely disappointing result for us,” Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said after the game. “You look back at our season right now, we’ve had a lot of close games that I haven’t been able to coach us up the last couple minutes to make the plays on either end of the floor. But, Washington State did a nice job spreading us out. As the game wore on, the three-point line as we knew would be a real key to the game. They shot, not only made a lot of shots, they shot at a very high rate, which is gonna be hard for us to overcome. The offensive rebounds I thought were impactful as well.

“Our guys competed, got down in the second half and fought back, question of desire and grit, is not in question. Our guys have it. But I have not been able to give the plan, give the plays, give the defensive game plan that’s unlocked our ability to get wins down the stretch.”

Stanford got out to an 8-5 lead with 15:12 to go in the first half. Maxime Raynaud was up to 4 points for the Cardinal on 2-2 shooting from the field. He was in a nice rhythm early.

With 10:40 to go in the half, Stanford led 13-10. Stanford was shooting 6-12 from the field while Wazzu was shooting 4-10. Wazzu would then lead 20-16 with 7:08 to go in the half. The Cougars were on an 8-0 4un as Andrej Jakimovski was up to 8 points. The Cardinal were having a tough time getting others going as Raynaud’s 4 points led them.

Wazzu would lead 25-23 with 3:51 to go in the half. Angel and Raynaud each had 6 points for the Cardinal. Stanford was shooting 10-20 from the field despite missing a few easy looks inside.

“I mean, like coach always said, just lose yourself in the game,” Angel said of his outing. “Obviously I don’t think I’ve been performing the way I could have all year and I mean, it’s just a credit to my teammates, they’re always behind me, encouraging me, telling me to keep going at the end of the day. I have their backs, they have my back, and I trust the work that I put in and eventually I know stay the course and things will start to pay off. But, just keep competing. Play hard. Good things should happen for us.”

At halftime, Wazzu led 30-28. Gueye (9 points & 8 rebounds) and Jakimovski (8 points) led the way for the Cougars. Raynaud (8 points & 2 rebounds) was leading the way for the Cardinal.

With 15:55 to go, Wazzu led 41-36. Michael Jones had a huge corner three plus the foul for the Cardinal. The Cardinal needed something to light a spark in them.

With 13:24 to go, Wazzu led 43-39. Bamba and Gueye each had 12 points for the Cougars. Angel’s 9 points led the Cardinal. Stanford was 2-3 at the foul line. They needed to get to the charity stripe more.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Haase said of Bamba. “22 points, efficient, four of five from the three-point line, he’s playing at an extremely high level throughout the year and did so tonight. Lot of different one-on-one matchups that we didn’t, weren’t able to keep him out of the paint and when he was shooting from the three-point line, our contests were not what they needed to be.”

Wazzu led 48-43 with 11:12 to go. Gueye (14 points) was leading the Cougars while Michael Jones (10 points) was leading the Cardinal. Stanford was hanging around, but they needed to make a push.

The game continued to be close as Wazzu led 51-47 with 7:50 to go. The Cougars were on a 2:50 scoring drought. As for Stanford, Spencer Jones was having a quiet night with 4 points. They needed him to get going.

The game would soon be tied 55-55 with 5:12 to go after Harrison Ingram had a huge triple plus a bucket inside. He was up to 15 points. Stanford was benefiting from his aggression.

With 3:37 to go, Wazzu led 60-58. Stanford had the ball. This was going down to the wire as expected. It would then be 63-63 with 1:27 to go. Stanford had the pumpkin at mid-court. Stanford called for time, hoping to draw something up.

Stanford unfortunately wasn’t able to get a bucket out of the time out, something that’s actually been a strength of theirs all season long. Wazzu did a nice job defending Raynaud inside, who Stanford was trying to find inside.

“Yeah, I mean, we’re trying to get Harrison going downhill,” Haase recalled of that sequence. “Ideally get Maxime a roll into the basket but try to give us a couple different options of getting to the paint, which we tend to do a lot better once we do that. But, that was kinda the plan.”

In the end, Washington State would walk out with a 67-63 victory after D.J. Rodman did something his father rarely did in the NBA: Ice the game away at the foul line. Rodman made a pair of free throws to make it a 67-63 game with 14 seconds left on the clock. Stanford would not score after that.

For Washington State, this was a really nice win for them. And to follow that up with a win at Cal on their Senior Day has to feel good. Getting the win at Stanford was obviously the bigger win of the two since Cal is well, a disaster. But still, to get any road sweep is big.

As for Stanford, this loss stings, but at this point, they’re just hoping for a miracle run in the Pac-12 tournament and it’s all about learning from any game they play win or lose. They’ve played Washington State tough in both games and have to feel like if they get a third trip to the plate against them in Vegas, they’ll have good odds to pick up a win.

One good thing that came out of this game for Stanford, is the return of senior forward James Keefe. Keefe has been out with a hand/wrist injury. To have him back definitely gave the team a nice boost with a plus/minus of +1. The only other player with a positive plus/minus for the game for Stanford was Harrison Ingram (+4).

“As you guys all know, Keefe brings quite an element that not many of us can bring,” Angel said of Keefe’s return. “He’s physical, tough, gritty, and I mean, he makes effort plays day in and day out. In practice he’s physical, tough, and he brings a different element.”

Up next for Stanford is Senior Day against Washington. That will tip-off on Sunday at 3:00 PM PT on FS1 and KZSU radio.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com