On Sunday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to #11 Arizona on the road in Tucson by a final score of 82-71. Arizona guard Caleb Love (18 points, 8 rebounds, & 7 assists) and center Oumar Ballo (18 points, 13 rebounds, & 2 blocks) led the way for the Wildcats while guard Pelle Larsson had 17 points. Stanford center Maxime Raynaud scored a career-high 29 points to go along with six rebounds while guard Michael Jones had 21 points on 5-11 shooting from 3-point range. Arizona improves to 17-5 overall and 8-3 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 11-10 overall and 6-5 in the Pac-12. Arizona is now ranked #8 in the AP Top 25 Poll, moving up three spots.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Arizona-Sunday, February 4th

This game was crazy from the opening tip. Just in terms of 3-point shooting. Stanford led 26-17 with 12:14 to go in the first half as they were shooting 6-7 from 3-point range. Maxime Raynaud and Michael Jones each had a pair of threes for the Cardinal while Spencer Jones and Benny Gealer each had one. The Cardinal were making it rain from deep. As for Arizona, they had four made threes already, so they were in a good groove, too. It was a lot of fun to watch.

With 6:37 to go in the half, Arizona tied it up 28-28 after a 3-pointer by Jaden Bradley followed by a layup by KJ Lewis. Stanford’s 3-point shooting was starting to cool off a bit while Arizona was both tightening their defense and settling in on offense.

After Oumar Ballo and Brandon Angel traded baskets inside, it was tied 32-32 with 4:38 to go in the half. Rather than letting Arizona overtake them, Stanford finished the first half on a 13-2 run to lead 45-34 at halftime. Michael Jones had eight of those points for Stanford including a couple of threes while Maxime Raynaud had five of those points, making a three and hook shot inside. Stanford was balling out and putting on quite a show. Particularly Michael Jones and Maxime Raynaud. Jones was up to 16 points while Raynaud had 21 points.

In the second half, Arizona flipped the script and stepped up on both ends of the floor. They started the half on a 10-2 run as it would be a three point (47-44) lead for Stanford with 17:04 to go after a layup by Larsson. Michael Jones then made a much-needed triple for Stanford, making it a 50-44 lead for the Cardinal with 16:02 to go. Stanford was hoping to reverse Arizona’s momentum.

Unfortunately for Stanford, Arizona then ripped off a 15-2 run to lead 59-52 with 9:39 to go. At this point, it looked like Stanford was going to fade away for good. Arizona had the crowd behind them and Stanford wasn’t making it rain like they were in the first half.

To Stanford’s credit, they got going a bit to keep within striking distance. After Angel made a couple of threes for the Cardinal, Arizona only led by four points (69-65) with 4:17 to go. If Arizona was going to put Stanford away, they were going to have to earn it.

To Arizona’s credit, they did not let allow Stanford to get any closer as they finished the game out on a 13-6 run to win by a final score of 82-71. Three of those six points for Stanford was a last second triple by Maxime Raynaud to pad his stats, which honestly was ok with me since Arizona was kinda piling on at the end. Raynaud’s three helped the final score better reflect what kind of game it had been.

For Stanford, this was actually about as good of a loss as they could expect to have. They played Arizona extremely tough and were within a couple buckets of them all the way until the final few minutes. They came out with a good game plan, executed it well, and played like the kind of team that they’ve expected to be all season long. Not only that, they did this without their leading scorer Kanaan Carlyle, who is out with an upper body injury and is day-to-day. While they of course would have preferred to win, this is the only loss they’ve had all season where I think they can actually feel good about how they performed.

As for Arizona, I’m a little surprised they moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 Poll after this one. They’ve shown they are vulnerable and are a team that can be beaten. I wouldn’t be shocked to see them get bounced in the Pac-12 tournament or exit the NCAA tournament early. This isn’t to take anything away from Stanford. But the reality is if you are an elite team, you gotta put Stanford away much sooner than they did. Especially since Stanford was missing their leading scorer.

Up next for Stanford is a home game against UCLA on Wednesday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

