On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Cal 87-76 in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in a game that went to overtime. Stanford junior center Maxime Raynaud (21 points, 13 rebounds, & 2 blocks) and fifth year forward Spencer Jones (20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, & 2 blocks) led the way for the Cardinal while Cal grad student guard Jalen Cone (19 points, 4 rebounds, & 5 assists) and junior guard Jaylon Tyson (18 points, 7 rebounds, & 8 assists) were the top performers for the Golden Bears. Stanford advances to the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament against #22 Washington State. Tipoff will be on Thursday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

“It's been a fun ride with this team, and this game was certainly in a position where things weren't going extremely well,” Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said after the game. “They were really shooting the heck out of it from the 3-point line. To say we had our backs against the wall would be an understatement.

“The feeling I have right now more than anything else is pride -- obviously winning the game. But more because the approach of how the guys were steady in the huddles. We made some adjustments. They made the adjustments on the court. And we were able to make a heck of a run that second half. Guys stepped up and made plays.

“At some point the Xs and Os aren't going to be enough, and there has to be players like these guys here that are out there competing and making plays. And they did that tonight.”

Cal would lead 13-4 with 15:51 to go in the half. Cone was off to a hot start for the Bears with six points. Cal was shooting 5-8 from the field and 3-5 from 3-point range while Stanford was shooting 2-7 from the field and 0-3 from 3-point range.

Cal would lead 20-12 with 11:30 to go in the half. Raynaud was up to six points and four rebounds for the Cardinal while Fardaws Aimaq had six points and four rebounds for Cal. Cal was shooting 8-14 from the field and 4-8 from 3-point range while Stanford was shooting 6-18 from the field and 0-7 from 3-point range.

Cal would lead 27-19 with 6:02 to go in the half. Jalen Celestine was up to six points for Cal on 2-5 shooting from 3-point range while Stanford was shooting 0-9 from 3-point range. Cal was in a much better flow than they were the other night on The Farm.

Cal led 35-27 with 3:20 to go in the half. Tyson was up to nine points and three assists for Cal while Aimaq was up to eight points and five rebounds. Tyson had a nice alley-oop find to Aimaq as the Bears were hitting on all cylinders. Raynaud was keeping Stanford in the game with 11 points and five rebounds. Free throws were making a huge difference as Stanford was shooting 8-10 from the foul line while Cal was shooting 0-0.

At halftime, Cal led 45-34. Tyson was going off for 16 points while Aimaq had eight points and five rebounds for the Bears. Both guys were playing great and putting a lot of pressure on the Cardinal. As for Stanford, Raynaud was up to 13 points and five rebounds. He was doing all he could to keep the Cardinal afloat.

Cal would lead 54-41 with 15:58 to go. Cal had made three of their last three field goal attempts. The game was kinda back and forth, but Stanford needed to find a way to get some stops.

Cal extended their lead to 18 points as they were up 63-45 with 14:28 to go. Cal was on a 6-0 run over the last 52 seconds. Celestine was up to 14 points for Cal. The Cardinal were in a world of trouble. At least to the outside world they were, but they somehow maintained belief. A testament to their ability to stick together.

Cal led 63-53 with 11:48 to go. Stanford was on a 7-0 run over the last 2:18. James Keefe had a tough bucket inside for the Cardinal plus a foul shot after a flagrant. He now had five points and three rebounds. Raynaud was balling out for Stanford with 16 points and six rebounds.

Cal led 65-59 with 8:30 to go. Stanford was on a 14-2 run over the last 5:36. Spencer Jones was up to 13 points and four rebounds for the Cardinal after a nice steal and bucket in transition. It was now a game.

With 5:08 to go, Cal led 65-59 as neither team was able to score. Both had hit a real dry spell. Stanford had chances to even up the game and they failed to convert.

With 3:45 to go, Cal led 65-62. Stanford was on a 17-2 run over the last 10:21. Spencer Jones now had 14 points and was about to go the foul line after the break. The Cardinal had the momentum now.

Cal would still lead by three points with 59.7 to go as it was a 68-65 lead for them. Cal had the ball. Brandon Angel had a much needed bucket inside for Stanford to keep their hopes alive.

Thanks to a steal by Benny Gealer, Michael Jones was able to hit a huge 3-pointer to tie it up 69-69. Stanford then forced another turnover after the three by Jones and got the ball back with 16.6 to go. The Cardinal now had a chance to win the game in regulation.

Spencer Jones would have an opportunity to make a game winning bucket inside for Stanford, but it didn’t drop. Jaylon Tyson threw up a prayer to win the game, but it didn’t fall, either. This game was heading to overtime tied 69-69.

As a result of having all the momentum, Stanford came out with a lot more energy in overtime while Cal came out rather deflated and lethargic. Stanford took advantage and led 78-71 with 1:46 to go in overtime. Spencer Jones and Maxime Raynaud each had 19 points for the Cardinal while Brandon Angel had 16 points. As long as Stanford played smart down the stretch, they would be fine.

In the end, Stanford would win 87-76. After trailing by 18 points with 14:28 to go in regulation, Stanford was able to pull off an amazing comeback. They got handsomely rewarded for their steadfast belief in themselves and their system. Cal on the other hand totally collapsed like London Bridge. While Stanford deserves a lot of credit for coming back and winning, Cal also deserves a lot of blame for not finishing the job. They should have won this one. No question about it.

One tactical thing that made a real difference for Stanford was the way they ramped up their defensive pressure. They appeared to go away from a zone and switch to a man defense, which allowed them to put up the kind of pressure that they needed to put on Cal. Benny Gealer played good defense on the perimeter and then Spencer Jones was fantastic with his defense, even blocking Jaylon Tyson on back-to-back possessions.

“I think the biggest thing was we increased our defensive pressure,” Haase said. “Pressured the basketball a little bit, got into them a little more. More aggressive, more physical.

“And we did that strategically. Now having said that, I was hoping throughout the rest of the game that -- earlier in the game, even from an X-O standpoint it may not have been tactically what we were doing, we could still do it with what we were doing. I thought we were deficient in that area.

“I think we did become more aggressive on the defensive end. We were able to get into the 3-point shooters a little bit more. We felt they were hunting 3s or a lot of mid-range shots.

“We didn't have to get in as many rotation situations. Attempted to make them shoot from the outside, which for the most part they did. We challenged it.

“And then maybe the stat that was really telling in the second half -- I don't know the exact number -- I think we out-rebounded them by 14. That was certainly something that was a big part.”

As for the moment that I’ll be looking back on as the craziest moment, it’ll definitely be the steal by Benny Gealer to find Michael Jones for the three to tie it up and then the steal again to give the Cardinal the final possession of regulation. That was pretty wild and truly summed up what kind of night it was for both teams. Stanford found ways to win; Cal found ways to lose.

“I think for a lot of people it feels like a movie, like, oh, we need a 3. We steal the ball, we make a shot,” Raynaud said of that sequence. “But I think what Coach always talked about is belief. And I think we believe in our players. We believe in our system. We believe that even down to the very last possession to Cal we could still get a steal and get that 3 up. I think it was about not giving in and obviously when it gets in it becomes a fairytale. But, yeah, it was great to see it go in.”

All in all for Stanford, this is a very satisfying win. To have such an epic comeback against your rival always feels good. Especially in an elimination game.

On top of that, there’s the added element of many in the media already crowning Cal head coach Mark Madsen as a superior coach to Jerod Haase and that Stanford made a mistake in passing on him. After watching these last two games between Stanford and Cal, I’m honestly not sure what the basis is for stating Madsen is the better coach. Stanford utterly dominated Cal on The Farm and then tonight, it was Stanford that made the better adjustments to come back from 18 points down.

Blowing big leads is something that’s become a pattern of Madsen’s teams. Last year, Madsen’s Utah Valley Wolverines had an even bigger meltdown in which they blew a 23 point lead with 15:42 to go against Southern Utah in the semifinals of the WAC tournament. It was an 89-88 victory for the Thunderbirds and the game didn’t even go into overtime.

The final minute was wild as Utah Valley actually led 88-85 with 10 seconds to go. Utah Valley gave up a four-point play to lose the game and before that, they had a head scratching intentional foul that Madsen called. For Madsen’s teams to go out in the conference tourney in that kind of fashion in back-to-back years is alarming and something he needs to figure out how to address going forward.

“Disappointing loss,” Madsen of his team’s second half collapse. “We had some great opportunities to take control of that game and win it. They got going. They were able to come up with some loose balls late and they made key shots. And our execution late wasn't great.

“This being our last game, I don't want to dwell on the toughness of this loss. I want to choose to dwell on just how proud I am of our group, where we started, the progress that was made during the season, and these outstanding young men and what they mean to our program and to the university.”

That being said of Madsen, he has certainly brought a newfound hope and belief in Cal basketball that they haven’t had in years. Jaylon Tyson was quick to point out that he has faith in the direction Madsen is taking the program and that he is proud to have been coached under him, calling him the best he’s ever played under. That’s high praise for Madsen and should give Cal a lot of hope that they have found the right man to lead their program.

“I've been to three universities and this is the best head coach I've ever played [for] in my life,” Tyson said referring to Madsen. “I know for a fact with this man in charge here that this program's going to go to heights it has never been to. I can bet the bank on that.”

Going back to Stanford, this is an emotional and feel good win for the team. They’ve had a rough season and things haven’t gone the way they wanted. Odds are good that this is Jerod Haase’s final season on The Farm. So, for them to have one final moment of sunshine before the end of the season has to feel good. Even if it doesn’t change the bottom line of how their season went from a big picture standpoint.

Looking ahead to Washington State, Stanford dropped both regular season contests against them. They fell 89-75 on The Farm and 72-59 in Pullman. Stanford can definitely hang with them, but it’s going to take a lot for them to actually beat the Cougars. Washington State also is going to have a lot on the line as they are hoping to get a good seed in the NCAA tournament. If they were to lose to Stanford, that could have a serious impact on their seeding.

Once again, Thursday’s game will be at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks. Washington State will of course be favored, but beating the same team three times in a season is never easy. That’s a rule that I’ve learned to take seriously. I thus expect it to be an interesting and exciting game.

