On Thursday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to Washington on the road in Seattle by a final score of 85-65. Washington guard Koren Johnson led the way for the Huskies with 30 points off the bench while Keion Brooks, Jr. had 20 points and five rebounds. Stanford center Maxime Raynaud (19 points, 16 rebounds, & 2 steals) and forward Brandon Angel (19 points & 5 rebounds) were the top performers for the Cardinal. Washington improves to 14-11 overall and 6-8 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 12-12 overall and 7-7 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Washington-Thursday, February 15th

Early on, the game was tight as it was all knotted up 6-6 with 14:45 to go in the first half. Both teams were shooting 3-8 from the field. Maxime Raynaud was leading Stanford with four points while Paul Mulcahy had four points for Washington.

Stanford would lead 16-8 with 11:50 to go in the half. Stanford was on a 10-0 run over the last 2:24. Raynaud was really coming alive with 11 points and five rebounds for the Cardinal.

With 7:42 to go in the half, it was tied 20-20. Koren Johnson was up to nine points for the Huskies, continuing to really step up off the bench. After Stanford had a bit of a lead, it was back to being a tight game.

Stanford led 33-30 with 2:48 to go in the half. Raynaud (15 points & 8 rebounds) and Angel (14 points) were leading the Cardinal. Stanford was shooting 3-14 from 3-point range, not able to get their perimeter shots to fall.

At halftime, Washington led 40-38. Johnson was up to 17 points off the bench for the Huskies, making a bucket at the buzzer. Raynaud and Angel were the ones leading Stanford. It was very much a back and forth game. Both teams had made four 3-pointers, but Washington was shooting a better percentage having attempted 12 while Stanford had attempted 16.

While the first half was close, the same cannot be said of the second half. Washington opened the half on a 12-2 run to lead 52-40 with 15:08 to go. Stanford needed to get into some sort of offensive flow. They were stagnating.

With 11:59 to go, it was a 56-44 lead for Washington. Stanford appeared to have a lid on their basket as Michael Jones finally got his first bucket of the night. As for Koren Johnson, he was up to 19 points for the Huskies, continuing to have the hot hand. Maxime Raynaud was up to 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Cardinal. He was doing his part along with Brandon Angel. The problem was they weren’t getting much help.

Stanford had a moment where it looked like they might be able to cut it to single digits and make it a game, but Washington quickly responded, leading 68-52 with 7:43 to go. Stanford was shooting 5-19 from the field and 2-8 from 3-point range in the second half. To say they had gone cold is an understatement. Washington was in a much better flow, shooting 13-23 from the field and 2-5 from 3-point range.

From there, Washington would cruise to an 85-65 victory. After a close first half, it was all Huskies in the second half. It wasn’t much of a contest after halftime.

For Stanford, this is a really disappointing loss. They defeated Washington by 10 points on The Farm earlier this season and were right in the mix of the game at halftime. To fade so fast in the second half is something that cannot happen. What hurt Stanford was they shot 8-27 from 3-point range for the game. They are so reliant on the 3-ball that when it doesn’t drop, they really struggle. While it’s a wonderful weapon for them, they have to find ways to win when it isn’t falling. Otherwise, if you live by the three you’re gonna die by it also.

As for Washington, this was solid revenge win for them. To get even with Stanford has to feel good for them. Of course, their season as a whole has not gone the way they’d hope as they are still behind Stanford in the league standings even after this game. That said, you gotta get going sometime and maybe this will jump start them a bit. Especially since they have Cal coming to town next and Cal got rocked by Washington State up in Pullman.

Up next for Stanford is road game at Washington State on Saturday at 3:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Network and Varsity Network radio.

