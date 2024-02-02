On Thursday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Arizona State 71-62 on the road in Tempe. Stanford forward Brandon Angel (19 points & 10 rebounds), guard Michael Jones (18 points), and center Maxime Raynaud (12 points & 17 rebounds) led the way for the Cardinal while Arizona State guard Jose Perez was the top scorer for the Sun Devils with 14 points. Stanford improves to 11-9 overall and 6-4 in the Pac-12 while Arizona State falls to 11-10 overall and 5-5 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Arizona State-Thursday, February 1st

Arizona State got off to a 9-0 lead with 17:34 to go in the first half as Jamiya Neal had a pair of threes for the Sun Devils while Jose Perez had one of his own. Stanford called for time, hoping to right the ship.

That timeout worked as Stanford would get back into the game rather quickly. With 14:14 to go in the half, it was now a 14-10 lead for the Sun Devils. Neal’s six points was leading the way. As for Stanford, Kanaan Carlyle and Michael Jones each had three points.

It would soon be tied up 17-17 with 10:55 to go in the half. Andrej Stojakovic was on the board with a nice triple for Stanford while Michael Jones was up to five points after making a nice floater.

Stanford would then lead 21-19 with 9:03 to go in the half. Brandon Angel went 3-4 at the foul line in one trip after an intentional foul plus a technical foul on Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley for protesting the call.

Arizona State would lead 24-21 with 7:14 to go in the half. Stanford hadn’t made a field goal in the last 4:03. They needed to snap out of this funk.

Arizona State continued to lead 31-27 with 2:19 to go in the half. Neal was leading the Sun Devils with 10 points while Michael Jones was leading the Cardinal with nine points. Stanford was trying to get going from 3-point range but was only shooting 4-14. They were not being helped by their cold shooting from deep.

At halftime, Arizona State led 33-29. Stanford was still in the game but needed to figure some things out to get momentum in their favor.

Stanford got off to a strong start in the second half, leading 41-35 with 15:30 to go. Michael Jones and Spencer Jones hit back-to-back threes while Maxime Raynaud was getting going with a couple of buckets inside. The Cardinal were starting to find a bit of a groove.

With 12:42 to go, Arizona State led 46-45. This game continued to be a back and forth affair. Brandon Angel (13 points) and Michael Jones (12 points) were leading the Cardinal while Jose Perez (12 points) was leading the Sun Devils.

Stanford would lead 47-46 with 11:57 to go after Benny Gealer laid one up on the glass that forced Arizona State to commit a goal tend. Gealer was doing a solid job of handling the Arizona State defensive pressure.

After Frankie Collins of Arizona State and Michael Jones of Stanford traded threes, it would be a 51-50 lead for Arizona State with 10:28 to go. It continued to be a game where neither team could gain separation.

Arizona State led 58-52 with 7:51 to go. Stanford was getting sped up, which played right into Arizona State’s hands. Stanford needed to slow things down and not allow that to happen.

To Stanford’s credit, they worked their way back into the game, leading 61-60 with 3:09 to go. Raynaud rattled one home and was up to 10 points and 13 rebounds, giving him a double-double. Michael Jones’ 18 points was leading Stanford. He was the one hot hand from the perimeter that Stanford could rely on. He shot 5-7 from 3-point range for the night.

Brandon Angel then got a nice bucket inside to give him 17 points, as it was a 63-60 lead for Stanford with 2:55 to go. His stellar footwork was on display as he wriggled around Arizona State to get the two points.

From there, Stanford would pull away to win 71-62, finishing the game on a 17-2 run. Arizona State was not able to regain momentum as they took some bad shots and committed some turnovers that they would like to have back. Stanford played steadier down the stretch and that came through for them in the end. Benny Gealer going 4-4 at the foul line was also key in icing the game away. Just in general, his poise all night long made a real difference. He did not look like a sophomore in this one. Let alone one who was a walk-on a year ago.

For Stanford, this is a nice win. They came in as one point underdogs and ended up winning by nine points. They could have let the close loss to Cal fester as well as their home loss to Arizona State earlier in the season. Instead, they put the past behind them and ended up putting together a strong finish to what was a competitive game for much of the night.

As for Arizona State, this is obviously a disappointing loss. They came in favored to win and stole a game at Stanford to open up Pac-12 play. This is definitely a game they’d like to have back but then again, Stanford felt the same way after their loss to them at Maples. Basketball is like that sometimes.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at #11 Arizona on Sunday. That will tip off at 5:00 PM PT on FS1.

