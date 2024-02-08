On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to UCLA on The Farm by a final score of 82-74. UCLA guard Sebastian Mack led the way for the Bruins with 21 points while forward Adem Bona had 16 points and eight rebounds. Stanford center Maxime Raynaud was the top performer for the Cardinal with 20 points and 10 rebounds while forward Spencer Jones had 15 points. UCLA improves to 12-11 overall and 7-5 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 11-11 overall and 6-6 in the Pac-12.

“Disappointed in myself,” Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said after the game. “My job as the head coach is to be able to give them a plan that they can execute on both ends of the floor and that didn’t happen tonight. We tried a lot of different things. Especially in the second half defensively. Needless to say, it was extremely ineffective. They shot the heck out of it, especially early in the second half. The adjustments I made weren’t the right ones and I need to go back and watch film and find ways to do better.”

Stanford led 11-9 with 15:09 to go in the first half. Raynaud was up to five points and one rebound for Stanford. Stanford was shooting 4-7 from the field while UCLA was shooting 3-9 from the field.

UCLA would then lead 15-13 with 11:28 to go in the half. Stanford was shooting 5-11 from the field while UCLA was shooting 5-16. UCLA was doing a nice job on the glass, out-rebounding Stanford 11-7. That was making a big difference.

“I take responsibility,” Raynaud said of their effort on the glass. “I was soft as shit. That’s it. Bona is good, he’s athletic. I was soft. That’s on me.”

Stanford led 21-17 with 8:48 to go in the half as Stanford was on a 6-0 run. Spencer Jones had a nice steal and pass to Michael Jones who gave it right back to him for the dunk. It was a very nice behind-the-back pass from Michael to Spencer for the finish.

Stanford remained in front 25-22 with 6:33 to go in the half. Spencer Jones was up to seven points for the Cardinal while Stanford freshman Andrej Stojakovic had six points. Stanford was shooting 11-22 from the field while UCLA was shooting 8-22.

UCLA then took the lead 28-27 with 4:00 to go in the half. Mack was leading the Bruins with 11 points on 4-7 shooting from the field and 2-5 from 3-point range. Stanford needed to do a better job of containing him.

At halftime, UCLA led 35-33. Mack was leading the Bruins with 12 points on 4-8 shooting from the field, 2-5 shooting from 3-point range, and 2-4 shooting from the foul line. Brandon Agnel was leading the Cardinal with eight points on 3-5 shooting from the field and 2-2 shooting from the foul line.

UCLA started to gain a bit of separation to lead 48-44 with 15:21 to go. Mack was going off for UCLA with 18 points on 6-10 shooting from the field and 4-7 shooting from 3-point range. Spencer Jones (12 points) and Brandon Angel (10 points) were leading Stanford. UCLA was shooting 9-20 from 3-point range while Stanford was shooting 2-10. Stanford’s perimeter shooting was not on.

UCLA led 49-47 with 11:44 to go. Mack was up to 19 points for UCLA. The only issue for him was his 3-9 shooting from the foul line. Spencer Jones was up to 15 points for Stanford. He was starting to get going.

UCLA would lead 59-55 with 7:07 to go. UCLA was shooting 10-23 from 3-point range while Stanford was shooting 4-15. Stanford’s lack of quality shooting from the perimeter continued to be a struggle.

“I mean, some nights the shots just don’t go in,” Angel said. “Doesn’t change how we prepare. We prepare the same and when the shots are falling it’s great and obviously tonight we go into the game expecting to shoot the way we’re capable of and we just didn’t make shots at a high clip tonight and it doesn’t change how we prepare. That’s our offensive mindset to step in with confidence when you’re open and shoot the ball and we all have confidence in ourselves and in each other that when we’re open we’re going to step in and knock a shot in.

“So, it’s going to be the mindset going forward. We’re still going to prepare the same. Everyone’s in the gym getting their shots up and that’s why we’re able to step in with confidence. Some nights it’s gonna fall, some nights they don’t. Tonight was a night where the shots didn’t fall the rate we needed them to fall.”

UCLA led 70-65 with 3:49 to go. Stanford needed to get some stops. UCLA was shooting 23-50 from the field while Stanford was shooting 24-46.

From there, UCLA would pull away to win 82-74. Stanford was trading baskets for a while before UCLA finally gained a bit more separation to win by eight.

Stanford offensively did fine, but their defense was really bad. Especially with the way they defended Adem Bona. He scored 16 points far too easily. Stanford’s defensive game plan ended up being the wrong one. Not only with the way they defend Bona but also with the way they were willing to allow UCLA to take all the threes that they did.

“Yeah, I mean there’s a lot of nuances to the game plan,” Haase said. “But big picture we did want to keep it out of the paint and force contested twos. We didn’t want the bigs to get dunks and layups, but at the end of the day we want to challenge threes, but that was not the right plan because they went 11-for 25 and they shot the heck out of it and give them a lot of credit for that, but they did score in a variety of ways as well, but the gameplan was try and shoot tough contested twos, limit them to one shot, but again it wasn’t executed properly and the plan wasn’t good enough.”

One other factor for the Cardinal is the health of their star freshman point guard Kanaan Carlyle. After missing the game at Arizona due to an upper body injury, Carlyle returned to the lineup and started. However, he was still in a lot of pain throughout the game, scoring only two points on 1-5 shooting from the field in 19 minutes played. Stanford would have loved to have had him at full strength and hope that he’ll be able to get back to full strength.

“No, he’s in a lot of pain,” Haase said of Carlyle. “Certainly cleared to play, loved the fact that he tried going out there for the team and giving his best effort. I’ll talk to him and the trainers afterwards and the doctors. I’m hopeful that will continue to improve and improve quickly, but he was in a lot of pain and it did impact the game for his game.”

As for UCLA, hats off to them for winning this game. Stanford is not an easy team to beat at Maples Pavilion and so to go in there and win the way they did is impressive. They are clearly trending in the right direction having won six of their last seven game. They’re a team that should be considered a sleeper to win the Pac-12 tourney.

Up next for Stanford is a home game against USC on Saturday. That will tip off at 7:00 PM PT on ESPNU.

“It’s a very very very talented team,” Haase said of the Trojans. “Down there, we did some things that allowed them to get out in transition and knocking some three-point shots and we know we’re going to need to do better in that way. But, certainly respect their ability and we’ll get to work in trying to make a game plan that is going to be effective.”

