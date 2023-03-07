On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to Oregon on the road by a final score of 73-68. Oregon center N’Faly Dante led the way for the Ducks with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 blocks while guards Keeshawn Barthelemy (14 points) and Will Richardson (10 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists) also finished in double figures. Stanford forwards Spencer Jones and Brandon Angel both finished with 18 points for the Cardinal. Jones also finished with 7 rebounds. Oregon improves to 18-13 overall and 12-8 in the Pac-12, getting the 4th seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. Stanford falls to 13-18 overall and 7-13 in the Pac-12, getting the 10th seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Oregon

Stanford got off to a strong start, leading 8-0 with 17:36 to go in the first half. Brandon Angel had a nice hook shot inside while Spencer Jones had a pair of 3-pointers.

Oregon needed to respond and did respond as Nate Bittle made a 3-pointer after which N’Faly Dante got a dunk thanks to a Stanford turnover. This made it an 8-5 game with 16:59 to go in the half.

Stanford continued to stay in front, leading 16-7 with 12:27 to go in the half after Maxime Raynaud made a pair of foul shots. Oregon had woken up a bit, but they weren’t really chipping away into Stanford’s lead, either.

Over the next few minutes, Oregon would finally start to chip away and ended up taking the lead 22-21 with 7:28 to go in the half after a huge 3-pointer by Barthelemy. The Ducks were starting to have some momentum.

To Stanford’s credit, they didn’t let Oregon run away with things down the stretch of the half. With 2:30 to go until halftime, the game was once again tied after a 3-pointer by Michael Jones. 32-32.

At halftime, it was a 39-34 lead for Oregon, who had found a way to get a bit of breathing room to close out the half. Dante was leading the Ducks with 10 points and 4 rebounds. Barthelemy was close behind him with 9 points. Spencer Jones was leading the Cardinal with 12 points, who as a team were hanging tough.

With 15:39 to go, it looked like Oregon was going to pull away as they led 48-39. Stanford had been doing all they could to keep the game close, but the energy of the Ducks’ home crowd seemed to be making an impact. Stanford needed to find a way to respond.

To Stanford’s credit, they started to chip away at Oregon’s lead a bit as it was a 52-45 game with 10:50 to go. Dante was now up to 14 points and 7 rebounds for the Ducks while Spencer Jones was up to 16 points for the Cardinal. Stanford was trying to make a push, but the Ducks kept pushing them away.

With 7:46 to go, it would be a 57-49 lead for Oregon. Spencer Jones found Michael Jones for an easy bucket inside, keeping the Cardinal within striking distance. Michael Jones now had 5 points while Maxime Raynaud had 10 points and 7 rebounds. The Cardinal were hanging around.

Oregon would then find themselves up by just five points (66-61) with 3:55 to go. Angel was up to 15 points for the Cardinal on 3-3 shooting from deep while Spencer Jones was up to 18 points. Richardson was now in double figures for the Ducks. Stanford was not going away.

From there, Oregon was able to hang on to win 73-68. Stanford got within four points thanks to some trips to the foul line but wasn’t able to get any closer. They battled hard and made it a game, but in the end, the home court advantage of Oregon proved to make a real difference as well as Dante’s shot blocking inferno inside. He was on fire defensively, robbing the Cardinal of key scoring opportunities.

For Oregon, this was a big win. They clinched the 4th seed in the Pac-12 Tournament, which means they’ll get a first round bye and won’t have to play until Thursday. They also improved their NCAA Tournament resume a bit. Had they lost to Stanford at home, they would then be looking at a case where they’d need to win the conference tournament to make the NCAA Tournament. Now, if they reach the title game, even if they lose, that very well may be enough to get them in.

As for Stanford, this loss is a bummer because it’s a loss, but they showed a lot of promise in this game as well. They looked like the team that’s gone above .500 in league play since their 0-7 start and that’s something they can take with them going into the tournament. Plus, they crushed Oregon State like a soda can, so the road trip wasn’t a total loss.

Up next for Stanford is the Pac-12 Tournament. They’ll face #7 Utah in the 10/7 game on Wednesday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks. Yours truly will be in attendance to see how it all unfolds.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com