On Thanksgiving, Stanford men’s basketball fell to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas by a final score of 83-78. Michigan sophomore guard Dug McDaniel led the way for the Wolverines with 20 points and 8 assists while senior forward Terrance Williams II (17 points & 4 rebounds) and graduate student forward Olivier Nkamhoua (16 points & 4 rebounds) also had strong performances. Stanford graduate point guard Jared Bynum led the way for the Cardinal with 22 points & 6 assists while graduate shooting guard Michael Jones had 16 points. Michigan improves to 4-2 overall while Stanford falls to 3-3.

BOX SCORE: Stanford vs. Michigan-Thursday, November 23rd

“Yeah, we were inconsistent, that’s maybe a good way to describe tonight,” Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said after the game. “Defensively, we struggled. I thought there was a step forward the last couple games we played, but today it was a step backwards when a team shoots 60 percent from the field and almost 50 percent from the 3-point line. Indicates there’s some issues there. Schematically as a coach, I need to make sure that we get a better plan and I thought we lacked a sense of urgency on the defensive end and that’s how you get those kind of numbers. Hugely disappointing, we understand we need to turn around quickly, and try to refocus for a very challenging game tomorrow.”

Stanford rolled with a starting lineup of Jared Bynum, Michael Jones, Spencer Jones, Brandon Angel, and Maxime Raynaud. However, Spencer would end up only playing 13 minutes as his wrist was clearly bothering him.

Stanford got off to a nice start, leading 13-6 with 15:53 to go in the first half. Raynaud and Spencer Jones each had four points for the Cardinal. As a team, the Cardinal had five assists. The ball movement was good.

With 11:09 to go in the half, Stanford led 23-16. Michigan was on a 7-0 run. Dug McDaniel and Tarris Reed, Jr. each had four points for the Wolverines. Angel (7 points) and Michael Jones (6 points) were leading the Cardinal.

With 7:33 to go in the half, it was a 28-25 lead for Stanford. Bynum was up to five points and two assists, finding Spencer Jones for a pretty finish inside. This was shaping up to be a game.

Stanford led 39-34 with 2:51 to go in the half after a gutsy 3-pointer from Benny Gealer. Stanford was shooting 6-10 from 3-point range. Michigan was shooting 3-9.

At halftime, Michigan led 45-44. Williams II was leading the Wolverines with 11 points on 4-4 shooting from the field while McDaniel had eight points. Angel was leading the Cardinal with nine points on 4-4 shooting from the field while Bynum had eight points.

“Yeah, obviously I think we’re developing a better and better connection even as the games go on,” Michael Jones said of how things are coming with Bynum. “He makes a lot of things out there easier for me especially and for other guys as well. But, would have loved to get this one for him playing against his former head coach, but he had a great game tonight, ran the offense well and facilitated. Got shots for other guys. Looked for his own shot. In a lot of ways was able to keep us in the game. Just kudos to him tonight.”

With 15:59 to go, it was tied 52-52. Michigan was on a 7-0 run. It had been a back and forth game. Michael Jones was leading Stanford with 14 points on 5-5 shooting from the field and 4-4 shooting from 3-point range. Nimari Burnett was up to 10 points for Michigan.

Michigan then went on a 13-0 run. Stanford was committing some silly turnovers. It was a 58-52 lead for the Wolverines with 14:58 to go.

Michigan then led 67-54 with 11:42 to go. Michigan was on a 22-2 run. Stanford had 12 turnovers while Michigan had nine turnovers. The Cardinal needed to figure out how to get back in this game.

To Stanford’s credit, they started to chip away at Michigan’s lead. With 8:14 to go, Michigan led 68-61. Maxime Raynaud and Michael Jones had some nice buckets inside for Stanford, who was on a 7-1 run. Michigan had zero field goals in the last 4:10.

Stanford would end up tying it up 72-72 after a clutch triple from Bynum with 4:43 to go. Michigan then went on a 4-0 run to lead 76-72 with 1:52 to go with possession. Stanford was still fighting, but it looked like they might be running out of steam.

“There was a few shots maybe a little bit quick, but when we shoot 50 percent and 45 percent from three, I didn’t look at that right now as part of the problem,” Haase said when asked about his team’s shot selection. “I thought our bigger challenge on the offensive end was when they pressured us and we got back on our heels. Gave up a couple of runs to them where we didn’t handle the pressure well.

“We couldn’t get into the paint and we were just taking punches instead of delivering them and I think that was the biggest challenge on the offensive end. But overall, in terms of percentages obviously pleased with that. But we have to be able to handle pressure and threaten the paint more than we did tonight.”

In the end, Michigan would escape with an 83-78 victory. Stanford battled hard but wasn’t able to get over the hump in the end. To have another close loss after a double overtime loss to a ranked Arkansas team the night before, that stings.

“Yeah, you know, I think echoing what coach said, did well on the offensive end for the most part, turned the ball over maybe a little bit too much,” Michael Jones said. “But really on the defensive end, just allowed them to go on too many runs. It’s hard to keep our style of play, keep playing fast when we’re taking the ball out of the net and we were just doing that too much.”

For Stanford, all they can do is move on from this one. Michigan might not be ranked, but they were receiving votes in the most recent AP Top 25 poll, so it’s not like they’re chopped liver. In truth, Stanford has played two likely NCAA tourney teams close in back-to-back nights. All while not having their star Spencer Jones at full strength. Not to mention Kanaan Carlyle still being held out for non-injury related reason. So, there are reasons to have hope that this team’s best basketball is ahead of them.

Up next for Stanford is a game against Northern Iowa on Black Friday to close out their trip to the Bahamas. Northern Iowa comes in at 1-4 overall after a tough 72-70 loss to Texas Tech. That is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 PM PT on ESPN+, though I should note that these games have been starting later than initially scheduled.

