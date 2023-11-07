On Monday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Cal State Northridge 88-79. Stanford junior center Maxime Raynaud (23 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks, & 2 steals), grad student guard Michael Jones (20 points, 3 rebounds, & 1 steal), and senior forward Brandon Angel (18 points & 7 rebounds) led the way for the Cardinal while grad transfer guard Jared Bynum had 13 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals in his Cardinal debut. Raynaud's points and rebounds totals were a career-high.

Cal State Northridge graduate student guard De’Sean Allen-Eikens led the way for the Matadors with 22 points and 8 rebounds while senior forward Dearon Tucker (12 points & 6 rebounds) and graduate student forward Jasman Sangha (11 points) also scored in double figures. Stanford improves to 1-0 overall while Cal State Northridge falls to 0-1.

“Well that was a heck of a challenge,” Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said after the game. “I want to give CSUN a lot of props. They’re well coached, have a lot of talent in the program, executed their game plan extremely well. Made shots down the stretch and needless to say it was a hard fought game. So a lot of you know credit goes to them.

“I was very proud of our team for the last three minutes. You know, down four and we've had a great deal of emphasis on late game situations through the summer and the fall about the kind of things we're trying to do. Put them in a lot of situations and for them to execute down the stretch makes me very proud and excited honestly for the team.

“I thought defensively throughout the game, my first reaction I was disappointed in our ability to understand what they were doing and execute the game plan on the defensive end. I think we struggled at times. It wasn't in my mind complicated but they did a nice job of executing their offense better than we executed our defense. Offensively I think we're going to be a team that you know does shoot a lot of threes. We're going to continue to do that.

“I think we have a really good shooting team and when we do that there's going to be times that there's runs both positive and you know we get in a little bit of a of a rut but I think offensively I felt like we ran really hard. We pushed the basketball; we shared the basketball pretty darn well. I mean just looking here if I'm doing my math right, 39 missed shots and we still had 18 assists and only 10 turnovers. So this is a game I'm going to look at with lots and lots of positives and certainly some things we're going to need to clean up.”

Jared Bynum, Michael Jones, Spencer Jones, Brandon Angel, and Maxime Raynaud were the starters for Stanford in this one. Spencer Jones had his wrist taped and clearly wasn’t at full strength, but he was healthy enough to give it a go.

CSUN got off to a hot start, leading 13-8 with 15:44 to go in the first half. Mahmoud Fofana was leading the Matadors with four points and one rebound. Spencer Jones, Maxime Raynaud, Brandon Angel, and Andrej Stojakovic were all on the board for the Cardinal with two points each.

The Matadors would continue to apply the pressure on the Cardinal, leading 21-15 with 11:43 to go in the half. The Matadors were shooting 10-18 from the field and 1-2 from 3-point range. Stanford was shooting 6-17 from the field and 1-9 from 3-point range. The Cardinal needed to get some threes to drop and also attack the paint.

With 7:27 to go in the half, it was now a tie game at 26-26. Raynaud was leading the way for the Cardinal with eight points, five rebounds, and two blocks. Angel was up to seven points. The Cardinal were starting to tighten up their defense a bit.

With 3:58 to go in the half, the Matadors led the Cardinal 35-33. The Cardinal were shooting 2-14 from 3-point range, not able to get anything to drop. Spencer Jones had four points all at the foul line as he was shooting 0-4 from the field, all of which were 3-point attempts.

“Yeah, so we do want to shoot a lot of threes,” Haase said. “The entire team, the entire staff knows that when the ball hits the paint first and you shoot threes as a byproduct, we tend to shoot them a lot better. And any team tends to. You start breaking down the defense, the threes end up being nice step in threes that opposed to maybe off the move or off the dribble. And so, our whole philosophy is we’re always trying to attack the paint by dribble or pass.

“We don’t necessarily have a team built of beep beep guys that just can go by their guys and get to the paint at will. But we can manufacture ways of getting the ball to the paint. So we’re always going to emphasize that. Obviously, if things aren’t going in, we’re going to have to make certain adjustments and when you have Maxime and Brandon in particular, they were awfully effective and we want to get them as many touches inside as possible and they’re good as playmakers and they’re good as finishers as well.”

With 2:48 to go in the half, Stanford had a bit more breathing room as they led 41-35. Jared Bynum found Michael Jones for a triple before draining one himself from shallow Jimmer range.

At halftime, Stanford led 43-38, Brandon Angel (11 points & 5 rebounds) and Michael Jones (10 points) were leading the way for the Cardinal. Dionte Bostick & Mahmoud Fofana each had seven points for the Matadors.

“You know, I think we were tied, we actually we really had a couple situations that if things went our way kind of end of the first half I think we're at five is kind of chance maybe to go to eight or ten and I felt like there was a chance for that,” Haase said when asked about his halftime message. “Having said that we still you know outscored them that last four minutes stretch of the first half by five and go into the halftime with the lead. And then same thing with the end of the game.

“Guys are making plays when they need to. Again, I repeat, it's been an emphasis for us. How we start finish halves and especially finish a game and the execution for our guys was really really good. And the ability to finish plays when we needed to. Loose ball, rebound, really contest shots. I think that part was a positive.”

Rather than pulling away from the Matadors, the Cardinal still found themselves in a battle early on in the second half as they led 52-47 with 16:16 to go. Raynaud was leading the Cardinal with 14 points and eight rebounds on 7-8 shooting from the field. Allen-Eikens also had 14 points for the Matadors to go along with six rebounds. Stanford only had a +2 advantage on the glass, needing to do a better job rebounding.

With 11:58 to go, Stanford led 59-55. The Matadors were outscoring the Cardinal in the paint 46-28. That should not have been happening.

“Yeah, I know, I think they really got a lot of stuff hitting the short roll,” Michael Jones said of what CSUN did well. “When we would iso the ball screens on the side. And we tried some different things to try to shore that up and we honestly made, give them credit, they took advantage of it, but I think we made a lot of mistakes allowing the ball there and not putting pressure on the ball handler. So they were able to exploit that and make some plays. Kickout for threes and then get little runners in the middle of the lane. So, definitely something we gotta work on. Something we need to focus for us in the next week of practice.”

With 7:33 to go, Stanford led 68-66. Angel and Raynaud both had 18 points for the Cardinal while Allen-Eikens was leading the Matadors with 19 points. The game remained tight. The Cardinal needed someone to take over.

With 3:10 to go, the Cardinal found themselves down by two points (76-74) with 3:10 to go. Raynaud was up to 20 points after a huge bucket inside and was set to go to the foul line to convert a three point play. This was one was going down to the wire, which was crazy to see knowing how heavily Stanford was favored. Raynaud would make his free throw, cutting the Matadors lead to one.

With 1:19 to go, Stanford led 81-79 with possession. Four points from Michael Jones pushed the Cardinal ahead. Raynaud missed a dunk inside, but luckily they got the ball back.

Michael Jones continued to step up, getting a big steal followed by a three-point play. It was now an 84-79 lead for Stanford with 25.3 to go. It looked like the Cardinal were going to escape with a victory.

“Yeah, well I guess on the steal, so they had thrown the ball up the sideline and our mentality this year is to funnel the ball more towards the baseline,” Jones said. “Spencer did a great job forcing them that way and cut him off. I think my guy was, or the guy I was guarding, was trailing the play a little bit. And, you just, feel of the game. He had 22 points on us, so I kinda had a feeling he was gonna try to wheel and get in the post and try to make a play. And I was able to just kinda cheat a little bit and get down there and make a play.

“And then on the other end, guys just moved the ball really well. Guys put me in a great spot and I was able to draw baseline and get it up. Get the shot up. And I made the free throw I think.”

In the end, Stanford did go on to win by a final score of 88-79. The Matadors put a real scare into them, but to their credit the Cardinal found a way to win. It wasn’t pretty, but that’s why you play these early games. To shake off some of the rust and establish a rhythm.

“I think our coach talked about before the game, we always talked about being able to be tough at the end of the game,” Raynaud said. “Last year, we were I think, I don’t know the exact record, but in the games that were decided by four points or less, we were like 1-8. So, I think a big emphasis coming into today was if we’re in the same situation, try to make plays and try to get stops so that we can pull it out. So, I think I was just like waiting for my moment. Eventually my teammate got me to the right spot, the right position for me to drive to get a couple finishes. Even though I missed a dunk. Like, I think it was just in the flow of the game. Like, we work on that every day. So eventually I got it.”

In terms of how Stanford should view this win, there’s a glass half-full and glass half-empty way of viewing this one. Starting with the glass half-empty, Stanford was favored by 22 points and CSUN won only seven games last season. Against a team like this, you have to play better. Ideally, Stanford would have put the clamps down on them early in the second half instead of finding themselves down with under four minutes to go. The defense was terrible, especially inside as the Matadors outscored them 58-38 in the paint.

“New coach, no tape on them, first game, most of the players are new,” Haase said of the Matadors. “You know, we were watching clips from division two games from last year and transfers and things like that. Having a truly accurate scouting report was challenging. I thought the staff did a really nice job with the limited information we had.

“Having said that, what they did, how they attacked us did not surprise us. Most of the stuff they did they repeated. And again, some of the burden comes on my shoulders and some of the burden is going to go on the team of maybe making adjustments as a staff a little bit earlier. But as a team, executing what we’re trying to do and just believing in that process a little bit more. I think we can clean that up. But, it wasn’t, not a whole lot of stuff surprise I don’t think, but our ability to execute on the defensive end wasn’t there.”

One other thing I should mention on the glass half-empty side is this Stanford team has a lot of pieces back from last year. They’re not having to integrate that many new guys into the picture. This is not a team that should take a super long time to gel and all that. It’s a veteran, older team and at times they did not look like that.

On the glass half-full side, Stanford did win the game. And they won by nine points, which helps to soften things. It didn’t go to overtime, which would have been really bad for their NCAA tournament resume. Instead, the final score shows a nine point win in regulation. In that sense, the end result wasn’t bad.

Also, Spencer Jones clearly wasn’t at full strength as he is still working through a wrist issue. He finished with five points all at the foul line. Once he works through that and gets fully healthy, that’s going to help Stanford out immensely. Including on defense. And then Andrej Stojakovic finished with five points. I saw a lot of confidence from him. There was one three that rattled in and out. As the season goes on, more of those will drop and he’ll settle in.

“Andrej is a really good player and he’s going to be an exceptional player as times goes on,” Haase said of Stojakovic. “The vast vast majority of freshmen in the country, it takes a little bit of time. He’s done a great job in practice, but physically he’s going to continue to grow and get stronger and then that’s going to turn into understanding these guys are many times 23 year old men. And if you go in there soft or casual, it’s not going to end well. And so on the defensive end, just kinda sliding your feet and trying isn’t going to be good enough.

“And unbelievable kid. He’s the definition of coachable. He wants to do well and he’s going to do exceptionally well. And the only question I have and that he’s gonna have is how long does it take? Does it take two days? Does it take a couple weeks? Couple months? We’ll kinda figure that part out, but I believe it will happen sooner than later because he is such a coachable kid and he’s wired the right way.”

“Over the summer, we had a foreign tour and we had like three extra games against foreign teams,” Raynaud added. “Two in France and one in Greece and I think that maybe got us going a little bit in the sense of like even though it was our first college game, especially for Andrej, it was not his first game with us, right? It was like maybe his fifth or sixth game with us. So I think that helped a little bit.”

Finally, freshman guard Kanaan Carlyle was out with a non-injury related issue. It’s a game by game situation that is up-in-the-air. For more details on that, check out the message boards. Once he comes back, that should give a real boost to the Cardinal backcourt. Especially on the defensive end.

So, I think it’s fair to say that what we saw on the court last night is not a full representation of what this Cardinal team will look like. We’ve seen them have some pretty impressive moments like their win at Utah last year, their home win over Arizona, and their ability to win their first round game in the Pac-12 tournament. They’ll certainly have better moments, but at the same time this game is a reminder of what they need to work on. Especially on the defensive side.

Up next for Stanford is a home game against Sacramento State on Friday. That will tipoff at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area.

