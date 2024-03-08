On Thursday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Cal on Senior Night by a final score of 80-58. Stanford junior center Maxime Raynaud led the way for the Cardinal with 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while freshman guard Kanaan Carlyle (12 points), freshman forward Andrej Stojakovic (10 points), and fifth year forward Spencer Jones (10 points) also scored in double figures. Cal graduate student center Fardaws Aimaq (18 points & 9 rebounds) and junior guard Jaylon Tyson (15 points) were the top performers for the Golden Bears, the only ones to score in double figures. Stanford improves to 13-17 overall and 8-12 in the Pac-12 while Cal falls to 13-18 overall and 9-11 in the Pac-12.

Prior to tipoff Stanford confirmed that Spencer Jones would be a go after missing a couple of games due to a lingering wrist injury. He wanted to make sure he was at full strength for his final home game at Maples Pavilion and that clearly paid off.

Also, Stanford confirmed that graduate student guard Jared Bynum is away from the team stating: “Jared Bynum is away from the team, we hope he will be back soon. There will be no additional public comment from the program at this time.”

I’ve seen a lot of speculation from people on social media about what’s going on with Bynum with respect to his tweets and all. Let me just say based on the intel I’ve received, it is not fair to blame this situation all on head coach Jerod Haase. That’s all I’ll say publicly on the matter. If you want more of insight into that situation, feel free to peruse the CardinalSportsReport.com message boards. I’ve provided some additional insights on there.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the game itself. For Stanford, this was a fun and meaningful win. They’ve had a rough stretch and it really did feel like this would be the last time Jerod Haase would coach a game at Maples Pavilion, so there was some extra motivation from the guys to win this one for their coach.

“Yeah, that game meant a lot to me for a variety of reasons,” Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said after the game. “But number one, number two, number three, number four, number five, number six, and number seven were the seniors who have been so instrumental and really building a foundation for this program, for this team, who have meant a lot to me. All unique journeys kinda to get here. Unique journeys through college. But really are collectively the gold standard of what a student athlete is supposed to be.

“So for that reason, this game meant an absolute ton. It’s obviously nice to win the last home game. Obviously, playing against Cal is meaningful as well, but I thought both ends of the floor, pressure was an important piece of it. When we are able to pressure defensively I think it was advantageous for us when they were coming after us. If we were able to handle that pressure and were able to do some nice things, but at the end of the day I thought our guys played really hard and maybe even more importantly played simply for each other.”

Because it was Senior Night, Stanford rolled with an all-senior starting lineup of Michael Jones, Spencer Jones, James Keefe, Brandon Angel, and Max Murrell. That lineup actually did some good things with Michael Jones as the primary ball handler.

“Yeah, he’s been playing a little bit more at the point guard position the last couple of weeks,” Haase said of Michael Jones. “Really become comfortable with the ball in his hands with quickness on him. It’s a pretty tall lineup we had out there to say the least. But I thought offensively early on there was simply an intent to get the best shot for the team and be strong with the basketball and I think that fed kinda through the rest of the team for the rest of the game. So, I love the way they came out there and looked offensively. But also defensively, I thought we made some nice stands early.”

Stanford would lead 8-7 with 17:20 to go in the first half. Spencer Jones (5 points) and Brandon Angel (3 points) were on the board for the Cardinal. Fardaws Aimaq was leading Cal with four points. He was in a nice rhythm inside for the Bears.

Stanford would lead 10-7 with 15:50 to go in the half. Stanford was shooting 4-7 from the field while Cal was shooting 3-8. Stanford continued to come out with good energy.

Stanford continued to stay in front 17-14 with 11:49 to go in the half. Spencer Jones was up to eight points for the Cardinal. Stanford was doing a nice job of shooting from 3-point range as they were 3-5 from deep. They needed to keep up their strong 3-point shooting.

“Yeah, that was kinda the reason I missed the last couple games, getting my wrist, it’s been bugging me all year a little bit of rest and get ready for this final push,” Spencer Jones said. “And so, I knew I had to come out here with some energy and I did and kinda invigorate the rest of the team and this is how we can play when we’re at our best and so we gotta keep striving to be like this.”

Stanford led 25-16 with 8:57 to go in the half. Stanford was shooting 9-18 from the field while Cal was shooting 7-18. Raynaud was up to seven points and two rebounds for the Cardinal while Aimaq was up to nine points and three rebounds for the Bears. Both guys were doing work inside. Raynaud was just getting more help from his teammates.

After Spencer Jones found Maxime Raynaud for an alley-oop, it was a 30-16 lead for Stanford with 7:32 to go in the half. Stanford was shooting 11-21 from the field and 6-10 from 3-point range while Cal was shooting 7-20 from the field and 1-5 from 3-point range.

Stanford would lead 30-18 with 5:16 to go in the half. Stanford was moving the ball well with seven assists and three turnovers. Cal on the other hand had one assist and seven turnovers. Stanford was in a much better offensive flow.

With 3:40 to go in the half, Stanford led 34-21. Raynaud was up to 11 points and four rebounds for Stanford after making a pair of free throws. The Frenchman continued to have a strong performance inside.

At halftime, Stanford led 41-32. Out of a timeout, Kanaan Carlyle hit a much needed three for the Cardinal. He was up to nine points while Raynaud’s 13 points and five rebounds led the way. As for Cal, Jaylon Tyson (15 points) and Fardaws Aimaq (9 points & 5 rebounds) were putting up nice individual performances. The problem was as a team, Cal was out of sync.

Stanford came out of the gates strong in the second half as they led 50-34 with 15:34 to go in the game. Raynaud was up to 15 points and six rebounds for the Cardinal as he continued to be a force in the paint.

Stanford’s lead continued to balloon as they led 60-43 with 11:39 to go. Stanford was outscoring Cal 19-11 in the second half. Cal’s inability to move the ball was glaring as they had just three assists and 14 turnovers. Stanford was shooting 19-38 from the field and 10-20 from 3-point range. Cal in contrast was shooting 17-42 from the field and 3-13 from 3-point range.

The good vibes continued for the Cardinal as they led 68-47 with 7:55 to go. Raynaud (16 points), Carlyle (12 points), Spencer Jones (10 points), and Stojakovic (10 points) were in double figures for the Cardinal. Good all-around team play.

With 3:44 to go, Stanford led 74-52. Stanford was outscoring Cal 40-4 off the bench. They were playing much better team basketball.

In the end, Stanford won 80-58. They were able to get walk-ons Roy Yuan and Josue Gil-Silva into the game. Yuan got fouled and made a pair of free throws, which made the crowd chanting “We Want Roy!” go nuts. As for Gil-Silva, his highlight of the night was a steal and then subsequent behind-the-back pass to Raynaud for the slam in transition. That fired up the crowd as well and served as the cherry on top of what was a fun night of basketball for Stanford.

While this win doesn’t change the bottom line that Stanford has woefully underachieved this season and needs a coaching change, it was still a meaningful win for the program. Jerod Haase has poured his heart and soul into the program and represented the university with a lot of class during his entire tenure. His players wanted to make sure that if this was his last game at Maples that it ended in a positive way, dominating their rival school.

“Oh absolutely,” Spencer Jones said when asked if there was any element of winning this game for Haase. “Everything this man has done for me for the last five years; I don’t think I would have grown as much as a man as I have being coached under him and he has given me invaluable lessons to my life and I’ll be wanting to give back piece by piece and this was one small piece that I wanted to give back to now and I’ll continue to try to do that.”

“I would just echo what Spencer said,” Keefe added. “We’ve had a rough couple weeks. We all wanted to win more, but we a hundred percent all, the locker room stayed so invested and so focused, so it’s great to come out and get a win tonight. A win that really means a lot in front of a home crowd and obviously it means a lot to coach who used to play at Cal, but it means a lot to us, too as players. It’s senior night. It means a lot to me for myself, but it also means so much to me for the other dudes that are seniors.

“I mean, Spencer Jones has invested so much in this program. Has led me as his teammate to so many wins. So, it means so much more to even Roy Yuan and Josue Gil-Silva. Getting to see them get in the game because we were up that much at the end and stuff like that really means a lot to us as players.”

This just showed how good Stanford can be when they are making their shots from the perimeter. When everyone is locked in, moving the ball well, and making their shots, their offense is borderline elite. It’s really the defense that has been the bigger issue for them and fortunately for them, they were able to play sound defense all while having the benefit of playing a Cal team that was rather stagnant offensively.

“Man, all I was thinking about was destroying Cal today,” Spencer Jones said with a smile. “That was pretty much the main thing. I mean, I wasn’t thinking too far in the distance and thinking about the past. But no, I mean, all the adversity we’ve been through as a team, how many times we’ve came back, we could have shut it down several times throughout my career and we just kept pushing through. We kept being steady thanks to the leadership with coach and like I said, all the invaluable lessons he’s bestowed on us and I know I’m well-prepared for anything going in life just because of this.

“Yeah, sure. We could have been successful every single year and it could have been easy. But if I left, I wouldn’t’ have been prepared to deal with some hard stuff and now I feel almost invincible in that aspect just with all the hard stuff we’ve dealt with and how we’ve always stayed together. I feel like I’ve been a part of something great here. Even though others might not see that.”

As for Cal, this was a disappointing loss. I will remind you all once again that I picked Cal to win 80-77. I thought it was going to be a close game and that Cal would benefit from being the team that has had the better second half of the season. Instead, they went belly up like they were goldfish instead of golden bears. The ball movement or lack thereof was terrible.

This is an issue that head coach Mark Madsen needs to fix in advance of the Pac-12 tournament. Cal is currently 290th in the nation with 11.8 assists per game. They have to move the ball better. And being totally honest, to all the people who think Madsen would be an upgrade over Haase, ball movement is one of the first things I look for when evaluating what kind of coaching you have. Stanford does do a better job of moving the ball as their 16.3 assists per game ranks 27th in the nation.

And I’m saying this as one who agrees that Stanford needs to make a head coaching change. I’m just not convinced Madsen would really be an upgrade. Especially since ball movement continues to be a glaring issue for his team. At times, it just looks like they’re out there freelancing and given how good Tyson and Aimaq are, sometimes that ends up working out. But when it doesn’t, performances like the one they had last night can happen.

“Stanford came out and played a great game,” Madsen said after the game. “They had a great game plan against us defensively, they made shots, we did not execute what we worked on. We have to be better at that. I have to be better at demanding the execution. Give Stanford a lot of credit. They played great defense and they rose up and made shots.

"...Ball movement needs to get better. That will help create open looks for one another. I felt like we adjusted a little bit of our five out in the second half to go against some of the switching that they were doing. But, more ball movement, more off ball movement, and then the guys gotta step in and be locked in and play harder.”

Up next for Stanford is the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. It is not yet settled what seed Stanford will have or who they will play in the first round of the tournament. They are currently 10th and will likely stay locked into that spot. The question is who 7th will be. Utah, UCLA, Washington, Cal, and Arizona State are all programs who they could face pending how the weekend shakes out.

“You know, the cool part is number one is I believe you build momentum in a tournament once you get there,” Haase said looking ahead to the conference tournament. “And I think we’re gonna kinda have that mindset of trying to play great the first game and build momentum. But, our team has struggled of late, but we haven’t struggled with work ethic or belief. We haven’t played great at times. We’ve played some good teams, we’ve played on the road, etc. But we’ve really stayed bought into the mission and this game, it’s nice to validate that. But again, these seniors and the rest of the seniors and the rest of the team have really stayed course.

“So, going into the tournament, bottom line is do one of two things. Just go in and hope things go well or you can go in with a purpose and I believe to my core that we will go in with a true purpose.”

