On Thursday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Oregon State 83-60. Stanford senior forward Spencer Jones led the way for the Cardinal with 25 points on 10-16 shooting from the field and 5-9 shooting from 3-point range while junior forward Brandon Angel (15 points & 5 assists), sophomore center Maxime Raynaud (13 points & 4 rebounds), and sophomore forward Harrison Ingram (11 points & 8 rebounds) also scored in double figures. Oregon State guard Jordan Pope (11 points & 4 rebounds) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (11 points & 6 rebounds) both finished in double figures for the Beavers. Stanford improves to 13-17 overall and 7-12 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State falls to 10-20 overall and 4-15 in the Pac-12.

Oregon State got out to an early 9-5 lead with 15:14 to go in the first half. Tyler Bilodeau (5 points) and Rodrigue Andela (4 points) had all the points for Oregon State while Maxime Raynaud (5 points) had all of Stanford’s points. Oregon State would remain in front 14-12 with 10:59 to go in the half, though Stanford was on a 7-0 run. Raynaud up to 7 points while Stanford as a team was shooting 2-3 from 3-point range. Stanford would then take a 24-20 lead with 6:59 to go in the half. The Cardinal were shooting 5-6 from deep: Michael Jones, Spencer Jones, Maxime Raynaud, Brandon Angel, and Max Murrell all getting in on the action. Oregon State was shooting 1-6 from deep, just not able to get anything to fall from the perimeter.

It would then be a tie game 29-29 with 3:49 to go in the half. Spencer Jones was up to 8 points for the Cardinal after a pretty 3-pointer coming off a curl. Andela had 8 points for the Beavers. This had been a pretty streaky game as each team was having their run.

With 1:47 to go in the half, it was a 33-31 lead for Stanford, who called for time at midcourt. Spencer Jones was up to 10 points after a pretty finish inside. With 36 seconds to go in the half, it suddenly was a 38-31 lead for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones was on fire with 15 points.

At halftime, Stanford led 40-34. Angel was up to 7 points after getting a nice bucket inside off an assist from Spencer Jones. Michael O’Connell committed a bad foul for Stanford as he sent Jordan Pope to the free throw line to attempt three shots with 0.6 to go in the half. Pope was up to 6 points after making all three foul shots.

Stanford got off to a strong start in the second half, leading 45-34 with 18:54 to go. Angel was up to 12 points after a triple off an assist from O’Connell. Oregon State called for time as Stanford had their largest lead of the game.Stanford would continue to dominate, leading 51-37 with 14:58 to go. Spencer Jones was going wild with 18 points. Stanford (10-13) was making it rain from deep.With 11:46 to go, it was a 59-41 lead for the Cardinal. In one sequence, Ingram threw a pretty pass to a cutting Michael Jones who found Spencer Jones for a corner triple that rattled home. All things clicking for the Cardinal.

With 7:23 to go, Stanford led 68-48 with 7:23 to go. Spencer Jones (21 points) and Brandon Angel (15 points) were balling out while Maxime Raynaud and Harrison Ingram each had 11 points. Stanford was approaching blowout status.

Stanford continued to keep their foot on the gas, leading 74-53 with 3:46 to go. At this point, the Beavers had no life. This one was in the books as a block by Neal Begovich was the perfect icing on the cake.

In the end, Stanford won by a final score of 83-60. Oregon State made it mildly interesting at halftime, but in the second half, it was all Stanford as they won the second half by a final score of 43-26.

For Stanford, this is a solid win. Oregon State has not been an easy team to beat in Corvallis and in truth, any victory should make Stanford happy, so to win this game going away in particular has to feel good.

Touching quickly on Oregon State, this loss is a bummer as it kinda sums up the kind of season that they’ve had. They’ve been able to hang with quality teams in stretches but have not been able to finish games. That said, they do have a golden opportunity to pick up a win on Senior Day on Saturday: The not-so-sturdy Golden Bears of California will come bumbling into Corvallis like Blind Pew from Muppet Treasure Island.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Oregon on Saturday. That will tipoff at 1:00 PM PT on CBS.

