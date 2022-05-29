Recap: Stanford defeats Arizona to advance to Pac-12 championship

On Saturday, Stanford baseball defeated Arizona 5-4 to advance to the Pac-12 tournament championship game. Joey Dixon (6-3) was the winning pitcher for Stanford in a starting role while Quinn Mathews (7) was awarded the save. Anthony Susac (4-3) was the losing pitcher for Arizona in a starting role.

After Dixon got all three batters out in the top of the 1st inning, Stanford got on the board in the bottom of the inning. Brock Jones got walked to lead things off and stole second base via a wild pitch. Carter Graham then got walked after which Brett Barrera grounded out to third base to advance Jones to third base and Graham to second. Braden Montgomery would then fly out deep to left field to bring home Jones to make it a 1-0 Stanford lead. Kody Huff then flied out to center field to end the inning.

After a scoreless 2nd inning from both teams, the 3rd inning saw runs score from both sides. Mac Bingham singled to left center with one out after Nik McClaughry then hit a double to advance Bingham to third base. Daniel Susac then hit a single through the right side to bring home Bingham and advance McClaughry. Dixon then threw a wild pitch to advance Susac to second base and bring home McClaughry. Arizona wouldn’t score any more runs the rest of the inning, but now had a 2-1 lead entering the bottom of the 3rd inning.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Stanford responded to retake the lead. Jones got walked again and stole second after which Graham hit a home run to left center to make it a 3-2 lead. Barrera, Montgomery, and Huff then failed to get on base for three quick outs as Arizona pulled Susac off the mound and brought in Javyn Pimental.

The 4th inning once again was scoreless from both teams, keeping it a 3-2 Stanford lead entering the 5th inning. Dixon wouldn’t allow any runs in the top of the inning, only giving up a single. In the bottom of the 5th, Stanford would tack on one run. Jones would hit a single to get things going and after Graham struck out, Barrera got on base courtesy of an error and advanced to second base on the error while Jones advanced to third. Thanks to a single from Montgomery in the next at-bat, Jones came home while Barrera advanced to third base. 4-2 Stanford lead.

It was at this point that Arizona pulled Pimental and brought in Holden Christian to pitch the rest of the inning. To Christian’s credit, he didn’t give up any runs, keeping it a 4-2 game at the end of the 5th.

The next run came in the bottom of the 8th inning for Stanford. Matthews came in to pitch for Dixon in the 7th inning, setting himself up for a save opportunity. After Mathews got a second straight scoreless inning, Drew Bowser hit a double to get things going in the bottom of the 8th. Tommy Troy then hit a single to left center to bring home Bowser, making it a 5-2 lead for the Cardinal. Chris Barraza, who was now on the mound for Arizona stayed in the game and got the three outs needed to end the inning. Troy was caught stealing, Eddie Park flied out to left field, and Adam Crampton grounded out to short stop.

In the top of the 9th inning, things got a little hairy for Stanford as Noah Turley singled to left center to lead things off after which he advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Tommy Splaine then tripled down the left field line to bring home Turley, making it a 5-3 game. In the next at-bat, Mac Bingham flied out to left field to bring home Splaine. 5-4 game. From there, Mathews settled down and got the outs needed to end the game and make it a 5-4 victory for Stanford.

While the 9th inning was too close for comfort, Stanford still got the win and at this point of the season that’s all that matters. They’ll play for the Pac-12 championship on Sunday against Oregon State and if the win that, they’ll should have the chance to host a super-regional locked up provided they advance past the regional round of the NCAA tournament.

As for when the championship game will be played, that will take place on Sunday at 7:00 PM PT on ESPN2.

