Recap: Stanford crushes Arizona in Pac-12 tournament

On Thursday, Stanford baseball defeated Arizona 15-8 to win their second game in the Pac-12 tournament, extending their winning streak to 14 games. Brandt Pancer (1-0) was the winning pitcher for Stanford in a relief role while Garrett Irvin (4-4) was the losing pitcher for Arizona as the starter.

After a scoreless 1st inning from both teams, Stanford got on the board in the top of the 2nd inning. After Braden Montgomery grounded out for the first out, Kody Huff and Drew Bowser hit back-to-back home runs to make it a 2-0 lead for the Cardinal. The top of the inning would end with Adam Crampton grounding into a double play, keeping it a two run game.

After Stanford starting pitcher Alex Williams kept Arizona scoreless in the bottom of the 2nd inning, Stanford went back to work again in the top of the 3rd inning. With two outs, Brett Barrera hit a solo home run to left field to make it a 3-0 Stanford lead. Montgomery struck out looking in the next at-bat.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Arizona went to work as Tony Bullard hit a single through the left side with the bases loaded and one out to bring home Tanner O’Tremba and Nik McClaughry. With two outs, Noah Turley hit a single to right center to bring home Chase Davis. Tommy Splaine flied out to left field to end the bottom of the inning. It was now all tied up 3-3.

In the top of the 4th inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, Brock Jones hit a single to center field to bring home Eddie Park and Kody Huff, making it a 5-3 Stanford lead. Carter Graham would then fly out to end the top of the inning. In the bottom of the 4th inning, Williams made quick work of the Arizona lineup, getting three straight outs.

In the top of the 5th inning, Huff hit a two-run homer to right field for Stanford with one out after Montgomery hit a single to get on first base. It was at this point that Arizona pulled Irvin off the mound and brought in Chandler Murphy. Murphy would give up a single to Bowser after which Tommy Troy hit a double down the right field to advance Bowser to third base. Park would then fly out to left field, allowing Bowser to score. Stanford wouldn’t add any more runs the rest of the inning, but now they were up 8-3.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Arizona responded with a solo home run to left center from O’Tremba in the first at-bat. That made it an 8-4 game. Arizona wouldn’t score any more runs the rest of the inning, but they did force Stanford to end Williams’ day and bring in Tommy O’Rourke to get the final out of the inning.

The top of the 6th inning is when things went from bad to worse for Arizona. After getting walked, Jones would advance to third base as Graham lined out to third base courtesy of a throwing error. Jones would then score on a wild pitch, making it a 9-4 Stanford lead. Barrera then hit a double after which Montgomery hit a single to advance Barrera to third base. At this point, Murphy was done for the day after replacing Irvin in the top of the 5th inning. It was now George Arias Jr. on the mound for the Wildcats.

The pitching change didn’t have the desired effect as Huff hit a single to left field in the next at-bat to bring home Barrera and advance Montgomery to second base. In the following at-bat, Bowser hit a homer to right field to bring home Huff and Montgomery. Stanford’s bats would finally cool off enough to not score any more runs the rest of the inning, but thanks to that five-run explosion, Stanford now was up 13-4 as they headed into the bottom of the 6th inning.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Arizona would not score, but a pitching change happened for Stanford anyways as O’Rourke was pulled and replaced by Max Meier, who pitched into a double-play to end the inning.

After Arias, Jr. didn’t allow Stanford to score in the top of the 7th inning, Arizona scored two runs in the bottom of the inning. Meier was pulled after loading up the bases and replaced by Pancer. Arizona would score a couple of runs with Pancer on the mound, but Pancer was able to overall get out of that jam pretty well and not make things worse. It was now a 13-6 game.

In the 8th inning, both teams scored two runs. In the top of the 8th inning, Crampton hit a single to bring home Park and Huff to make it a 15-6 game. In the bottom of the 8th inning, Davis hit a double to right center to bring home McClaughry after which Bullard flied out to center field to bring home Daniel Susac. It was now a 15-8 game.

In the end, 15-8 would be the final score. Stanford was pretty much in control for most of the way and while Arizona padded their stats a bit at the end, it was still a comfortable win for the Cardinal. Giving up eight runs is high, but the offense was in such a flow that they could afford to do so.

After getting Friday off, Stanford will return to action on Saturday at 9:00 AM PT. They’ll play the winner of Friday’s game between Arizona and Arizona State.

